The Acura Integra Type S Might Get a Whole Bunch of Performance Parts
This HRC prototype paves the way for a whole new line of track-ready parts
While this prototype isn’t a production car, it is a first look at a potential new line of performance parts developed for the giant-slaying Acura Integra Type S hot hatch. Making its debut on Thursday during Monterey Car Week, the Integra Type S HRC Prototype leverages the technical knowledge and expertise of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) to deliver street and track performance parts that Acura owners can enjoy on their own Integras.
“Every spec of the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype screams performance," says Jon Ikeda, senior vice president of HRC USA. "Everything is functional — if it doesn’t add performance, it isn’t on the car.”
And he’s not kidding. The advanced aerodynamic upgrades, as well as engine and suspension tweaks, were fine-tuned on the track using the Integra Type S TCX race car. Let's break down what sets this prototype apart from other Integras.
Aerodynamics
Fromt the larger front splitter to the adjustable carbon-fiber rear wing, every inch of this car is designed to cut through the air and stick to the tarmac.
As for the overall look, the prototype is finished in Indy Yellow Pearl paint, last seen on the NSX supercar. Custom-milled HRC badges (the same ones seen on Honda and Acura race cars in IndyCar, IMSA and Formula 1) can be found on the grille, fenders and decklid.
Weight
Acura’s engineers went full throttle on reducing weight, shaving nearly 200 pounds off the Integra Type S' heft.
How? Well, Acura swapped out conventional materials for carbon fiber wherever possible — you'll find it on the hood, rear door panels and bolstered one-piece Recaro bucket seats. There's even a clever carbon shelf in place of the back seat for stowing track-day essentials, like spare wheels and tires. Add in the option to ditch the air conditioning, and you’ve got a stripped-down track-day weapon.
Performance
The Integra Type S' turbocharged 2.0-liter engine has been upgraded with a larger intercooler, twin oil coolers and a tuned, lightweight cat-back exhaust system straight from the racing world. The result? A powertrain that revs harder and keeps cool under pressure, though Acura doesn't actually say if this ups the Integra's horsepower or torque output.
On the handling front, the HRC Prototype has a 15-millimeter lower coilover suspension and an adjustable rear anti-roll bar, plus front and rear camber plates — just like the Integra Type S TCX race car. Massive 19-inch-by-9.5-inch forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires ensure that every bit of power is translated into corner-carving precision.
Brembo six-piston calipers and 15-inch rotors also provide exceptional stopping power. Couple that with a rear bulkhead reinforced with a robust X-brace that helps stiffen the chassis and offers an attachment location for multipoint harnesses, and you’re getting a cockpit that’s race-ready, right down to the Alcantara trim and color-matched yellow seat belts.
Edmunds says
Look, this isn’t about the Integra Type S HRC Prototype as a whole — it’s about the future. Acura is hinting at a whole new line of HRC performance parts, designed to bring a bit of that track-day magic to your daily driver. Stay tuned; these add-ons might not be too far away.