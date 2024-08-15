The Acura Integra Type S Might Get a Whole Bunch of Performance Parts

While this prototype isn’t a production car, it is a first look at a potential new line of performance parts developed for the giant-slaying Acura Integra Type S hot hatch. Making its debut on Thursday during Monterey Car Week, the Integra Type S HRC Prototype leverages the technical knowledge and expertise of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) to deliver street and track performance parts that Acura owners can enjoy on their own Integras.

“Every spec of the Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype screams performance," says Jon Ikeda, senior vice president of HRC USA. "Everything is functional — if it doesn’t add performance, it isn’t on the car.”

And he’s not kidding. The advanced aerodynamic upgrades, as well as engine and suspension tweaks, were fine-tuned on the track using the Integra Type S TCX race car. Let's break down what sets this prototype apart from other Integras.