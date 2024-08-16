The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario Is a Ten-Freaking-Thousand-RPM V8 Monster

The Temerario's powertrain is insane, and totally Lamborghini

Gone is the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 whose shriek was the rallying cry of small Lamborghinis before it. While there's no doubt we're going to miss that shrill 10-cylinder howl, the Temerario's new powertrain is so spicy it might just make up for it. In the V10's stead is a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with the turbochargers mounted between the two banks of cylinders. Even though it sounds like the 4.0-liter TT V8 we've seen in other Volkswagen-Audi group products (like the one used in the Urus, Audi RS 6 Avant and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT), it's quite a bit different.

Though those engines all share a displacement figure, the Temerario's V8 features a flat-plane crankshaft. Why go for this design? First, a flat-plane is designed to be lighter than traditional cross-plane cranks — an even firing order (where one piston going up is always balanced by another going down) means there's no need for heavy balance shafts in the engine block. There's also less reciprocating mass and less inertia, which in turn allows the engine to spin faster. Much faster. In fact, the Temerario's V8 redlines at a seriously unheard of 10,000 rpm. That makes it the highest-revving production V8 in history — more than the current Corvette Z06, any mid-engine Ferrari, or even the Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar. And, no, we don't count the Ariel Atom 500 because they only made 25.

But this is Lamborghini and enough is rarely ever enough. So to augment that already bananas V8, the Italians decided to throw in a hybrid system for even more oomph. There is not one but three axial-flux type electric motors mounted throughout the Temerario, and the battery they pull from is a small 3.8-kWh unit mounted down the central spine of the car to keep the center of gravity down and weight balance more even. It's worth noting that this is a plug-in hybrid, but the battery can be charged up entirely by the midship V8 powerplant.