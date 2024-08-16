Ruf touts the Rodeo's carbon-fiber bodywork and monocoque structure supported by a hidden steel roll cage. Mounted behind the rear axle, a water-cooled turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six engine develops 610 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a six-speed stick. Even more impressively, the Ruf-developed AWD system — featuring limited-slip differentials front and rear — can vary the torque split between the two axles through a dedicated screen on the dash. You can't do this in the Porsche or Lamborghini, and it should make ripping around in the sand and dirt in the Rodeo that much more fun.

The Ruf Rodeo has up to 9.5 inches of ground clearance and recovery points up front. Pushrod-actuated coilovers and adaptive dampers are bolted longitudinally up front and transversely on the rear axle. "Ruf Rodeo" branded Goodyear all-terrain tires (size 235/55 on all four corners) are mounted on 18-inch center-lock wheels that are stopped by carbon-ceramic brakes.