- 2025 Navigator launches a new generation of Lincoln's popular full-size three-row SUV.
- A host of new tech includes a 48-inch panoramic screen.
- Revised trim levels see the entry-level price hit $100,000.
- Gas-powered only with one engine available.
2025 Lincoln Navigator Goes Big on Luxury and Tech
Lincoln's flagship SUV returns with familiar turbo power, but a whole bunch of new amenities
Lincoln’s gargantuan flagship is setting sail for a new generation. The 2025 Navigator builds on the appeal of its popular predecessor with capacious seating for up to eight and an injection of new tech. When it goes on sale next spring it will do battle with the Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Infiniti QX80. And while pricing is yet to be officially announced, we expect it to start around $100,000, rising as high as $140,000.
Familiar looks
Lincoln claims the Navigator is all-new, which is stretching things a bit. This is actually a heavy rework of the old car, and that’s reflected in the exterior design. The silhouette is still instantly recognizable but both the front and rear are genuinely new.
Its sheer scale gives the 2025 Navigator real presence — it’s 210 inches long — and this is compounded by the striking new grille and wheels that now measure up to 24 inches in diameter. At the rear, the big change is the introduction of a split tailgate. In a similar manner to the Land Rover Range Rover, the rear door is split with the lower section opening like a tailgate to provide a carpeted seating area. Lincoln is self-consciously targeting the tailgating community and says the new bench seat can accommodate up to 500 pounds. It’s a neat feature that should prove popular with families.
Upgraded interior
Arguably the biggest change to the new Navigator concerns the interior. Lincoln has not held back on the use of screens. There’s a 48-inch panoramic display that spans the width of the cockpit. This is supplemented by a further 11.1-inch touchscreen that serves as the primary control interface. The minimalist vibe enhances the feeling of space. Even just sitting in a display car, the Navigator feels huge, but the loyal customer base enjoys the commanding driving position. There’s also an abundance of storage space.
The Navigator offers three different specifications for the rear. The second row can either be a bench (making the Navigator an eight-seater) or you specify two captain's chairs with or without a center console. In the most glamorous Black Label trim, the second-row seats are fully powered and offer climate and massage functions.
The third row is a bench split 40/20/40 to allow longer items such as skis to be accommodated. The seats recline but do not slide. Luggage space is similar to before, and while there’s just about enough space for a weekend away, a roof box will be required for longer vacations if all the seats are in use. It’s big, but not that big.
Oodles of tech
In common with every other luxury brand, Lincoln is placing a big focus on tech. There’s a heavy reliance on Google technology for the navigation and voice commands. The ability to integrate Google apps also allows for a Pano mode where videos and gaming can take place simultaneously when the vehicle is parked. For those who prefer a more familiar system, both wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration continues to be offered. The onboard audio system can extend to 28 speakers and there are no fewer than 14 USB ports, which might be a new record.
Lincoln was also keen to demonstrate its new “Rejuvenate” experience. Lasting either 5 or 10 minutes, this is activated when the vehicle is static and provides soothing images, a warming massage, pleasant sounds and even a unique scent. Sadly, a media event is not the best environment in which to test the full impact of this technology.
Familiar propulsion
You can have any engine you like as long as it’s a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 developing 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, both of which are class-competitive. For now, at least, Lincoln won’t be offering a hybrid version of the Navigator. Apparently the company's customer research showed little appetite for any form of electrification.
All-wheel drive is standard and the suspension has been updated front and rear. The Navigator features electronic damping as standard in a bid to provide the level of ride comfort expected of such a road-trip-friendly machine. Lincoln’s engineers admit that they considered air suspension but opted against it, despite the technology being offered on the rival Cadillac Escalade.
The Navigator is still based on the Ford F-150 truck and shares much of its hardware. This extends to some of the towing tech. Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes it easier to reverse while towing, and Trailer Hitch Assist, which makes it simpler to connect a trailer, are both welcome features. Opt for the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package and the Navigator can pull up to 8,700 pounds, surely enough for most needs.
Fewer trims, more personalization
Lincoln is dropping the entry-level Navigator Premier trim, so the range will now start with the Reserve and extend to different iterations of the Black Label. The Reserve will likely account for around 75% of sales. The more prestigious Black Label versions will offer greater scope for personalization and a choice of two distinct themes, Enlighten and Atmospheric, which offer different color schemes.
Edmunds says
With a price tag now starting around $100,000 and strong competition from Cadillac, Infiniti and Jeep, the Navigator needed an update. At first acquaintance, the 2025 model is a thorough and convincing overhaul of a popular vehicle and we look forward to driving it before it goes on sale next spring.