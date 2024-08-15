Upgraded interior

Arguably the biggest change to the new Navigator concerns the interior. Lincoln has not held back on the use of screens. There’s a 48-inch panoramic display that spans the width of the cockpit. This is supplemented by a further 11.1-inch touchscreen that serves as the primary control interface. The minimalist vibe enhances the feeling of space. Even just sitting in a display car, the Navigator feels huge, but the loyal customer base enjoys the commanding driving position. There’s also an abundance of storage space.

The Navigator offers three different specifications for the rear. The second row can either be a bench (making the Navigator an eight-seater) or you specify two captain's chairs with or without a center console. In the most glamorous Black Label trim, the second-row seats are fully powered and offer climate and massage functions.

The third row is a bench split 40/20/40 to allow longer items such as skis to be accommodated. The seats recline but do not slide. Luggage space is similar to before, and while there’s just about enough space for a weekend away, a roof box will be required for longer vacations if all the seats are in use. It’s big, but not that big.