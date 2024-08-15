Skip to main content

Porsche 911 Turbo Celebrates 50 Years of Being Fast and Looking Cool

Porsche 911 Turbo 50 rear 3:4
  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The Porsche 911 Turbo celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
  • A celebratory 911 Turbo 50 Years model pulls together throwback touches from prior Turbo models.
  • Only 1,974 will be sold worldwide, and it'll cost $264,095 in the U.S.
The Porsche 911 Turbo turns 50 this year. And while a brand-new, hybrid-powered version is on the way, Porsche is celebrating the Turbo's big milestone with a special 50th-anniversary edition of the current 991.2 model that debuts today during Monterey Car Week.

Limited to just 1,974 examples globally — the first 911 Turbo was introduced in 1974, after all — the car comes standard with door decals inspired by the RSR Turbo first shown in 1973. It's also done up in a new color called Turbonite, while the rear wing, lower rear fascia and air intake grilles are painted gray.

Porsche 911 Turbo 50. rear

Inside, MacKenzie tartan fabric is a great throwback touch, and you'll find more Turbonite on the seat belts and contrast stitching. Plenty of requisite "Turbo 50" badges are found throughout the cabin, and of course, there's even a spiffy Porsche Design sub-second clock. How fancy.

Still not enough homage for you? Then spec the Heritage Design package, which comes in Aventurine Green and has a white silk matte decal set. You can choose to have any number between 0 and 99 in the decal, or delete the graphics entirely. Sport Classic wheels come with this treatment, and there's even more tartan fabric inside the cabin. How much this extra Heritage package will cost is unknown, but considering it's Porsche, and it's a special edition, we don't imagine it'll be cheap.

Underneath all this flair, the 50th-anniversary car is based on the 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S, powered by a 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine with 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Additional standard equipment includes a sport exhaust system, sport suspension with 10-millimeter lower ride height, front-axle lift (a godsend), tinted LED headlights and black brake calipers.

Porsche 911 Turbo 50 interior

Should you be one of the lucky few — well, the lucky 1,974 — folks who get to buy one, you'll be looking at $264,095 to start, including the gas guzzler tax and $1,995 for delivery. That makes it — gulp — $30,700 more expensive than a standard 911 Turbo S. But we suppose an anniversary like this only happens once.

Porsche 911 Turbo 50 badge detail

Edmunds says

If you have the means, then by all means.

