- The Porsche 911 Turbo celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
- A celebratory 911 Turbo 50 Years model pulls together throwback touches from prior Turbo models.
- Only 1,974 will be sold worldwide, and it'll cost $264,095 in the U.S.
Porsche 911 Turbo Celebrates 50 Years of Being Fast and Looking Cool
The Porsche 911 Turbo turns 50 this year. And while a brand-new, hybrid-powered version is on the way, Porsche is celebrating the Turbo's big milestone with a special 50th-anniversary edition of the current 991.2 model that debuts today during Monterey Car Week.
Limited to just 1,974 examples globally — the first 911 Turbo was introduced in 1974, after all — the car comes standard with door decals inspired by the RSR Turbo first shown in 1973. It's also done up in a new color called Turbonite, while the rear wing, lower rear fascia and air intake grilles are painted gray.
Inside, MacKenzie tartan fabric is a great throwback touch, and you'll find more Turbonite on the seat belts and contrast stitching. Plenty of requisite "Turbo 50" badges are found throughout the cabin, and of course, there's even a spiffy Porsche Design sub-second clock. How fancy.
Still not enough homage for you? Then spec the Heritage Design package, which comes in Aventurine Green and has a white silk matte decal set. You can choose to have any number between 0 and 99 in the decal, or delete the graphics entirely. Sport Classic wheels come with this treatment, and there's even more tartan fabric inside the cabin. How much this extra Heritage package will cost is unknown, but considering it's Porsche, and it's a special edition, we don't imagine it'll be cheap.
Underneath all this flair, the 50th-anniversary car is based on the 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S, powered by a 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine with 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Additional standard equipment includes a sport exhaust system, sport suspension with 10-millimeter lower ride height, front-axle lift (a godsend), tinted LED headlights and black brake calipers.
Should you be one of the lucky few — well, the lucky 1,974 — folks who get to buy one, you'll be looking at $264,095 to start, including the gas guzzler tax and $1,995 for delivery. That makes it — gulp — $30,700 more expensive than a standard 911 Turbo S. But we suppose an anniversary like this only happens once.
Edmunds says
If you have the means, then by all means.