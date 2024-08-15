Porsche 911 Turbo Celebrates 50 Years of Being Fast and Looking Cool

Inside, MacKenzie tartan fabric is a great throwback touch, and you'll find more Turbonite on the seat belts and contrast stitching. Plenty of requisite "Turbo 50" badges are found throughout the cabin, and of course, there's even a spiffy Porsche Design sub-second clock. How fancy.

Still not enough homage for you? Then spec the Heritage Design package, which comes in Aventurine Green and has a white silk matte decal set. You can choose to have any number between 0 and 99 in the decal, or delete the graphics entirely. Sport Classic wheels come with this treatment, and there's even more tartan fabric inside the cabin. How much this extra Heritage package will cost is unknown, but considering it's Porsche, and it's a special edition, we don't imagine it'll be cheap.

Underneath all this flair, the 50th-anniversary car is based on the 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S, powered by a 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine with 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Additional standard equipment includes a sport exhaust system, sport suspension with 10-millimeter lower ride height, front-axle lift (a godsend), tinted LED headlights and black brake calipers.