- Porsche's Sonderwunsch masters create a special one-off, debuting at this year's Monterey Car Week
- This is now the third example of a 993-generation 911 Speedster; the other two were also built as one-offs.
- Features a custom cowl design, unique paint, and a gorgeous interior that mixes old and new.
Porsche's One-Off 911 993 Speedster Is the Restomod of Our Dreams
A perfect balance of old and new
Porsche's open-top Speedsters have been part of the automaker's history since the 1950s, with the 911 variants in particular being limited-production roadsters that have long since achieved collector status. But one Speedster generation is rarer than others — only a pair of 911 993 Speedsters were produced, and both as one-offs by Porsche themselves. Soon, architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi will join the ranks of 911 designer Ferdinand Alexander Porsche and comedian Jerry Seinfeld as owning one of the now-three custom 911 993 Speedsters in existence.
This Speedster started its life as a 911 Carrera Cabriolet. From there, Trazzi engaged with Porsche's Sonderwunsch (special request) team, which can customize your new or old Porsche nearly to your heart's content. The design and execution phase took three years, with special attention paid to the Speedster's signature feature — the fixed cowl that sits on top of where the rear seats would typically be. The result is a glorious creation that stretches the definition of "restomod."
The droptop features classic Speedster design elements like the cowl, a two-seat layout and a short windshield. It also sports conical mirror caps, a custom paint called Otto Yellow (named after Trazzi's dog) and black 18-inch wheels with a matching Otto Yellow border. Porsche upgraded the Speedster's mechanicals while they were at it, with the engine, steering and brakes ripped from the 993-generation 911 Carrera RS.
But there's plenty of modernity here, too, starting with the LED headlights and Apple CarPlay-compatible head unit that Porsche recently created for classic models. The redesigned interior features carbon fiber extensively, from the dashboard trim to door pull covers and door sill plates. We're especially fond of the seats, which feature carbon fiber seatbacks, Otto Yellow trim and black upholstery with Otto Yellow checkerboard inserts. As if there were any doubt, Trazzi — who worked on the design with the Sonderwunsch team throughout the project's lifespan — has excellent taste.
This one-of-one Porsche 911 993 Speedster will be shown publicly for the first time at this year's Monterey Car Week.
Edmunds says
Porsche's Sonderwunsch team knocks it out of the park again.