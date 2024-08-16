Porsche's open-top Speedsters have been part of the automaker's history since the 1950s, with the 911 variants in particular being limited-production roadsters that have long since achieved collector status. But one Speedster generation is rarer than others — only a pair of 911 993 Speedsters were produced, and both as one-offs by Porsche themselves. Soon, architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi will join the ranks of 911 designer Ferdinand Alexander Porsche and comedian Jerry Seinfeld as owning one of the now-three custom 911 993 Speedsters in existence.

This Speedster started its life as a 911 Carrera Cabriolet. From there, Trazzi engaged with Porsche's Sonderwunsch (special request) team, which can customize your new or old Porsche nearly to your heart's content. The design and execution phase took three years, with special attention paid to the Speedster's signature feature — the fixed cowl that sits on top of where the rear seats would typically be. The result is a glorious creation that stretches the definition of "restomod."