Best Pickup Trucks Under $60,000

Plenty of trucks boasting high towing and payload capacities are available at reasonable prices. They also offer a healthy set of standard comfort and tech features in their most basic trim levels. Check out our list of recommended models in several categories below.

The best value compact trucks

This class of affordable trucks popped up in just the last year, and there are two excellent options. The first is the Ford Maverick, with strong towing and payload ratings for its size, and an EPA-estimated 37 mpg combined for the base hybrid version. We like the XLT trim for more helpful features at a starting price of $24,855 including destination.

The second model is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, a more comfortable and stylish choice in the class. It's actually capable of higher towing and payload figures than the Maverick, but it's also pricier. On the plus side, the interior is very comfortable and the Santa Cruz feels great to drive. Our recommendation is the SEL trim priced from $28,935.