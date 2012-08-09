Ryan ZumMallen is a longtime reporter who cut his teeth as the first managing editor of the Long Beach Post, where he helped build the city's largest publication and earned a fellowship at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. After a pivot to automotive journalism, his work appeared in Road & Track, Autoweek, The Verge and others. His reporting as senior writer at Trucks.com earned accolades and gave rise to his debut book, "Slow Car Fast," released in July 2019. As a reviews editor at Edmunds, Ryan is on the hunt for the cars and trucks that best fit consumer needs. He gets as much joy from a clever crossover as a track-tuned sports car. Hey, it beats covering the zoning commission.