President Trump Announces 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25% tariff on cars that are imported into the United States. The tariffs go into effect on April 2.

"The 25% tariff will be applied to imported passenger vehicles (sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans) and light trucks, as well as key automobile parts (engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components), with processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary," the White House said in a statement. This means that vehicles built in the U.S. that rely heavily on foreign parts will be affected by the tariffs.

Nearly half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. are imported from Canada, Europe, Mexico, Japan and more.