President Trump Announces 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars

The tariffs go into effect on April 2
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25% tariff on cars that are imported into the United States. The tariffs go into effect on April 2.
"The 25% tariff will be applied to imported passenger vehicles (sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans) and light trucks, as well as key automobile parts (engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components), with processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary," the White House said in a statement. This means that vehicles built in the U.S. that rely heavily on foreign parts will be affected by the tariffs.
Nearly half of all vehicles sold in the U.S. are imported from Canada, Europe, Mexico, Japan and more.
Popular vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 — which use American parts but are built outside the U.S. — will be affected by the tariffs.
Additionally, "Importers of automobiles under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be given the opportunity to certify their U.S. content and systems will be implemented such that the 25% tariff will only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content," the White House said. This corresponds with a previous announcement Mr. Trump made after the tariffs were first brought up in early March.
The tariffs are bad news for the auto industry as a whole. During an investor conference in February, Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "If you look at the tariffs, let's be real honest, long term, a 25% tariff across the Mexico and Canadian border will blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we have never seen."
