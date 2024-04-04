The BMW M5 Touring Is Coming to America to Eat the Audi RS 6

In the 40-year history of the BMW M5 there has been just one generation that came in a wagon body style, and that car never made it stateside. But BMW has recently been teasing the rebirth of the M5 Touring (or wagon, as we know it here in the U.S.) for the new seventh-generation car ... and guess what? BMW has just confirmed the M5 Touring will be put on sale in America for the first time.

BMW's M division has never really put that much effort into the wagon game. Barely even a handful of M cars have come in the wagon body style, and none of them have ever been put on sale here in the United States. But after years of enthusiasts begging BMW to bring something here to compete with the RS 6 Avant, prayers have finally been answered.