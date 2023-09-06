- Audi adds a new face and colors to the Q8 and SQ8, with details on the RS Q8 coming later.
- The lesser two models get a new safety feature and new lights.
- U.S. pricing will also be announced later.
The Refreshed 2024 Audi Q8 Gets a Little Extra Zest
The Audi Q8 and SQ8 get a new face and some new tech for 2024
For the 2024 model year, Audi’s flagship Q8 SUV will get a little bit of a face-lift. Changes for the new Audi Q8 and SQ8 have just been released for Audi's top-flight SUV in Germany but the updates for American-spec cars (which will likely closely follow the changes seen here) are still unofficial. The as-yet-unknown updates to the RS Q8 will likely announced at a later date as well.
The new grille gets updated octagonal elements and new intakes for both models, and Audi says the changes are to indicate the SUV’s range-topping status, setting it apart from lesser models.
Audi makes some other styling adjustments as well, adding new paint colors to the rainbow — Chili Red, Ascari Blue and Sakhir Gold. These are complemented with a whopping five wheel designs ranging from 21 to 23 inches in diameter. Inside, changes are similarly cosmetic. Nine total inlays can be optioned alongside new upholstery options.
Other hardware changes are kicked off with new LED headlights and an optional matrix LED light. You’ll also be able to order a new HD Matrix LED headlight that uses a laser light for the high beams (though these are still not road-legal here in the U.S.). These lights are further customizable with a new set of four lighting signatures accessed via the same infotainment setup as last year’s model. While the infotainment system is free of updates, Audi has updated the rear lights, which are now OLEDs. A new safety feature for these lights has been introduced too — if a car comes within around 6.5 feet of the Q8, the SUV’s OLED elements will kick on to warn the oncoming vehicle.
For the moment, it appears power outputs are unchanged. Audi says European models will keep their diesel V6 option, and the brand’s 3.0-liter gas-powered V6 still produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. We don’t imagine those numbers changing just for the U.S. market. The SQ8’s V8 is unchanged and still makes 500 hp and 568 lb-ft.
Pricing for Europe has been announced, but U.S. pricing has not, but we expect to get official U.S. info for the entire Q8 range in the coming months.
Edmunds says
These updates to the Q8 are relatively minor, but we’re huge fans of the clever lighting-based proximity safety system. That gold paint ain’t bad either, and it’ll be interesting to see if the same colors can be optioned on the RS Q8 when that is announced.