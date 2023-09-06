The Refreshed 2024 Audi Q8 Gets a Little Extra Zest

For the 2024 model year, Audi’s flagship Q8 SUV will get a little bit of a face-lift. Changes for the new Audi Q8 and SQ8 have just been released for Audi's top-flight SUV in Germany but the updates for American-spec cars (which will likely closely follow the changes seen here) are still unofficial. The as-yet-unknown updates to the RS Q8 will likely announced at a later date as well.

The new grille gets updated octagonal elements and new intakes for both models, and Audi says the changes are to indicate the SUV’s range-topping status, setting it apart from lesser models.

Audi makes some other styling adjustments as well, adding new paint colors to the rainbow — Chili Red, Ascari Blue and Sakhir Gold. These are complemented with a whopping five wheel designs ranging from 21 to 23 inches in diameter. Inside, changes are similarly cosmetic. Nine total inlays can be optioned alongside new upholstery options.