Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The Refreshed 2024 Audi Q8 Gets a Little Extra Zest

The Refreshed 2024 Audi Q8 Gets a Little Extra Zest

The Audi Q8 and SQ8 get a new face and some new tech for 2024

2024 Audi Q8 hard front
  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
  • Audi adds a new face and colors to the Q8 and SQ8, with details on the RS Q8 coming later.
  • The lesser two models get a new safety feature and new lights.
  • U.S. pricing will also be announced later.

For the 2024 model year, Audi’s flagship Q8 SUV will get a little bit of a face-lift. Changes for the new Audi Q8 and SQ8 have just been released for Audi's top-flight SUV in Germany but the updates for American-spec cars (which will likely closely follow the changes seen here) are still unofficial. The as-yet-unknown updates to the RS Q8 will likely announced at a later date as well. 

The new grille gets updated octagonal elements and new intakes for both models, and Audi says the changes are to indicate the SUV’s range-topping status, setting it apart from lesser models.

Audi makes some other styling adjustments as well, adding new paint colors to the rainbow — Chili Red, Ascari Blue and Sakhir Gold. These are complemented with a whopping five wheel designs ranging from 21 to 23 inches in diameter. Inside, changes are similarly cosmetic. Nine total inlays can be optioned alongside new upholstery options.

2024 Audi Q8 profile

Other hardware changes are kicked off with new LED headlights and an optional matrix LED light. You’ll also be able to order a new HD Matrix LED headlight that uses a laser light for the high beams (though these are still not road-legal here in the U.S.). These lights are further customizable with a new set of four lighting signatures accessed via the same infotainment setup as last year’s model. While the infotainment system is free of updates, Audi has updated the rear lights, which are now OLEDs. A new safety feature for these lights has been introduced too — if a car comes within around 6.5 feet of the Q8, the SUV’s OLED elements will kick on to warn the oncoming vehicle.

For the moment, it appears power outputs are unchanged. Audi says European models will keep their diesel V6 option, and the brand’s 3.0-liter gas-powered V6 still produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. We don’t imagine those numbers changing just for the U.S. market. The SQ8’s V8 is unchanged and still makes 500 hp and 568 lb-ft.

2024 Audi Q8 hard rear

Pricing for Europe has been announced, but U.S. pricing has not, but we expect to get official U.S. info for the entire Q8 range in the coming months.

Edmunds says

These updates to the Q8 are relatively minor, but we’re huge fans of the clever lighting-based proximity safety system. That gold paint ain’t bad either, and it’ll be interesting to see if the same colors can be optioned on the RS Q8 when that is announced.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

2023 Ford Bronco
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 

Related information

Recommended

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by model

Other models

Recent automotive news

Lease deals by make