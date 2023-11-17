We Join Land Rover at Destination Defender 2023

According to plan, the drive indeed takes two hours. I pull my three-row Defender 130 through the gate at Iron Horse and check in. Temps are in the 50s. A persistent mist falls from the sky and there is mud abound, but neither dampens the spirits of those already in attendance. This evening I have a chance to meet representatives from the nonprofit organizations nominated for the Defender Service Awards. These are humble folks doing incredible things for their communities.

Roughing it. Sort of

I crawl from my tent to find a campfire already in progress. Fanning the flames is Biju Thomas, a chef making a name with his outdoor cooking prowess, and he's serving anybody who wanders up. Sweet potato and chorizo breakfast burritos are on the menu and the water is boiling, so grab a pack of freeze-dried coffee and take a seat. Half of the people here just returned from a morning trail run. Two dogs sniff around. A kid is sitting beside his parents. There is a vibe here: Do it your own way, as long as you get outside and do something. It's a theme prevalent throughout the event.

Overnighters wake all across the 2,400-acre ranch. Some emerge from the traditional cabanas. Others from glamping tents. The daring slept in cars and tents. And day visitors drive in from their lodgings off-property to join the rest. In an hour the line will start to drive on purpose-built off-road courses. The same trail that takes you to those spots also runs to the mountain bike track, the vehicle recovery training sessions, and any number of other experiences where you can get dirt under your fingernails. If you prefer the softer side of the outdoors, tackle options like a round of golf with the family, practice your slackline skills, sit back and listen to panels on off-roading and photo composition, or schedule a massage. Don't waste time, because at lunch live music starts on the main stage. By sundown it's time for the Defender Service Awards.