- The Civic lineup adds a hyrbid powertrain for 2025.
- Civic's new hybrid powertrain matches the Civic Si's output.
- Upcoming Prelude brings back a classic Honda nameplate and promises an engaging driving experience.
2025 Honda Hybrids: What's New With Civic, CR-V, Accord and More
Everything new about Honda's 2025 hybrid lineup
Honda loves its hybrids, and for 2025 the Civic, Accord, and CR-V all get small changes that you're going to want to know about. Plus, there's a surprise new contender that might shake things up in a small but even more fun way.
2025 Honda Accord
Best fuel economy: 48 combined (EX-L)
Worst fuel economy: 44 mpg combined (Sport/Touring)
Hybrid powertrains are available in Sport, EX-L and Touring models of the Accord and produce 204 horsepower in each. The Accord was redesigned for 2023 and hasn't seen major changes since then. For 2025 it adds standard rear air vents and USB-C ports across the lineup.
2025 Honda Civic
Best fuel economy: 49 mpg combined (Sport/Sport Touring sedan)
Worst fuel economy: 48 mpg combined (Sport/Sport Touring hatchback)
New this year is a 2.0-liter gas engine and a two-motor hybrid system producing a combined output of 200 horsepower in the Civic's Sport and Sport Touring trims across both hatchback and sedan body styles. This output matches that of the performance-oriented Civic Si. There's also minor revision to the Civic's nose, and a Google-based infotainment system was introduced in Sport Touring trims.
2025 Honda CR-V
Best fuel economy: 40 mpg combined (FWD Sport, Sport-L and Sport Touring)
Worst fuel economy: 37 mpg combined (AWD Sport, Sport-L and Sport Touring)
Sport, Sport-L and Sport Touring CR-V trims use the same 204-horsepower hybrid powertrain found in the Accord. Like the Accord, the CR-V was fully redesigned in 2023, and with the exception of adding the Sport-L trim in 2024 (which is just the Sport model but with synthetic leather seats), Honda has largely left it alone since. There are no significant updates to the CR-V for 2025.
2026 Honda Prelude
We can't be sure that the upcoming Prelude will be offered as a 2026 model, but Honda is promising that it will be introduced in late 2025. Few details are currently available. We do know that the Prelude will be offered with a two-motor hybrid powertrain and that it will debut a feature called the Honda S+ Shift, which Honda promises will "enhance the driving experience." Given that this feature is most certainly an add-on to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the bar for enhancement will be low.
Still, Honda's powertrains have the potential to be formidable. The current combustion engine plus dual-motor configuration in various Civic trims is good for 200 horsepower and it seems like that will be enough — at the very least — to make this new coupe entertaining. We will know in a matter of months.