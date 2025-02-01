2025 Honda Hybrids: What's New With Civic, CR-V, Accord and More

Honda loves its hybrids, and for 2025 the Civic, Accord, and CR-V all get small changes that you're going to want to know about. Plus, there's a surprise new contender that might shake things up in a small but even more fun way.

2025 Honda Accord

Best fuel economy: 48 combined (EX-L)

Worst fuel economy: 44 mpg combined (Sport/Touring)

Hybrid powertrains are available in Sport, EX-L and Touring models of the Accord and produce 204 horsepower in each. The Accord was redesigned for 2023 and hasn't seen major changes since then. For 2025 it adds standard rear air vents and USB-C ports across the lineup.

2025 Honda Civic