While many automakers have scaled back or abandoned sedans entirely, the Honda Accord remains a leading contender in the midsize sedan market. Unlike its competitors, such as the Toyota Camry, which has shifted to a hybrid-only lineup, the Accord offers more models and powertrain options to choose from. The 2025 Accord is offered in six trims — LX, SE, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid and Touring Hybrid — and appeals to a broader range of buyers. Pricing (including destination) starts at $29,445 for the LX and goes up to $40,450 for the Touring Hybrid.

The LX and SE trims have a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 192 horsepower, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) sends that power to the front wheels. Hybrid models also have front-wheel drive and use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that provides 204 horsepower and up to 44 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Unlike the Camry, the Accord does not offer all-wheel drive. However, the Accord's strongest attributes are its solid fuel economy, ample comfort, and genuinely fun driving dynamics.

With a variety of trims and powertrain options, the 2025 Accord offers everything from the value and efficiency of the base models to enhanced technology and performance in the hybrid models. This is a breakdown of what each version includes, along with their prices at the time of publication.