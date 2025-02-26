- The 2025 Accord offers LX, SE, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid and Touring Hybrid trims.
2025 Honda Accord: All Trim Levels Explained
While many automakers have scaled back or abandoned sedans entirely, the Honda Accord remains a leading contender in the midsize sedan market. Unlike its competitors, such as the Toyota Camry, which has shifted to a hybrid-only lineup, the Accord offers more models and powertrain options to choose from. The 2025 Accord is offered in six trims — LX, SE, Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid and Touring Hybrid — and appeals to a broader range of buyers. Pricing (including destination) starts at $29,445 for the LX and goes up to $40,450 for the Touring Hybrid.
The LX and SE trims have a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 192 horsepower, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) sends that power to the front wheels. Hybrid models also have front-wheel drive and use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that provides 204 horsepower and up to 44 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Unlike the Camry, the Accord does not offer all-wheel drive. However, the Accord's strongest attributes are its solid fuel economy, ample comfort, and genuinely fun driving dynamics.
With a variety of trims and powertrain options, the 2025 Accord offers everything from the value and efficiency of the base models to enhanced technology and performance in the hybrid models. This is a breakdown of what each version includes, along with their prices at the time of publication.
LX ($29,445)
This is the Accord's base model, making it ideal for the budget-conscious buyer looking for an affordable, reliable and fuel-efficient midsize sedan. It also comes well equipped, with plenty of technology and a 195-hp turbocharged engine. It's comfortable, reasonably priced, and good for commuters and smaller families.
Starts off the Accord lineup with:
- Turbocharged 1.5-liter engine
- 17-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Digital instrument cluster
- 7-inch center touchscreen display
- Four-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Every Accord also comes with Honda Sensing, a collection of driver aids. These include:
- Frontal collision warning with automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle to avoid or minimize a collision)
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
- Lane keeping assistance (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
SE ($31,710)
For buyers who want a few more features, the SE offers a relatively cheap upgrade from the base model. It adds comfort features and safety technology for a great value.
The SE has everything from the LX and adds in:
- Heated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Dual-zone climate control
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Sunroof
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Black exterior trim accenting
Sport Hybrid ($34,805)
The Sport Hybrid is the entry-level model in the Accord's hybrid powertrain. It remains relatively affordable and offers a unique style and a more thrilling driving experience. It's ideal for commuters, eco-conscious shoppers, and those who want an inexpensive, fun-to-drive sedan with a bold look.
The Sport has a similar feature set as the SE but lacks its heated front seats. From there, it adds the hybrid powertrain along with:
- 19-inch wheels
- 12.3-inch center touchscreen
- Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Wireless phone charging pad
EX-L Hybrid ($36,090)
The EX-L Hybrid has many of the same luxuries as the Sport, but its smaller wheels provide a smoother ride. It balances luxury, efficiency and advanced technology without going to the highest trim level.
It's the next step up from the Sport by way of:
- 17-inch wheels
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Leather seat surfaces
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Memory settings for driver's seat
Sport-L Hybrid ($36,525)
The Sport Hybrid takes everything from the EX-L Hybrid but removes the parking sensors and swaps back on the 19-inch wheels from the Sport model. For commuters and enthusiasts, it offers a blend of fuel-efficient power and enhanced style.
Touring Hybrid ($40,450)
If you want the top-of-the-line Accord, the Touring Hybrid is what you should get, as it comes with all the latest technology. It offers premium features like a head-up display, ventilated front seats, Google built-in, and a 204-hp hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 44 mpg combined. It tops off the Accord lineup with:
- 19-inch wheels
- Parking sensors
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 12-speaker Bose audio system
- Google built-in voice assistance system
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
Which Accord should I buy?
We suggest going for the EX-L trim. It gets you the hybrid powertrain combined with the upgraded infotainment screen and genuine leather upholstery. You also get the smaller wheels, and that's a good thing. The extra sidewall from a chunkier tire means this version has a more comfortable ride quality over rough pavement.
In addition to its fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, the Accord offers a spacious interior, comfortable seats, and a refined suite of driving aids. All in all, the Accord is a well-rounded family car.