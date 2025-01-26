- The 2025 4Runner is the first new model in more than a decade.
- But it's only the latest in a long line of great off-roaders.
- We take a look back at where it all started and go through the years, all the way up to 2025.
Toyota 4Runner: A Complete History of Toyota's Iconic Off-Roader
The new 4Runner is here, but it sure has big shoes to fill
Since its introduction in 1984 the Toyota 4Runner has become popular for its blend of off-road capability and everyday practicality. As at home crawling up trails as it is hauling kids to school, it has evolved through six generations, each bringing advancements and refinements. With the debut of the sixth-generation 4Runner for the 2025 model year, the SUV enters a new era of technology and efficiency while staying true to its roots.
First generation (1984–1989): The pickup with a cap
The first-generation Toyota 4Runner was essentially a modified Toyota pickup truck with a fiberglass topper over the cargo area and removable rear seats. This design gave it the utility of a truck with the added functionality of an enclosed SUV. Powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing about 100 horsepower, the 4Runner prioritized durability over performance. A turbocharged version with 135 horsepower and, later, a 3.0-liter V6 with 150 horsepower were introduced.
For the first two model years, 4Runners used a solid front axle, but in 1986 that was replaced with double wishbones sprung by torsion bars. A solid rear axle and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case came in every trim. Manual hubs were standard but automatic hubs became available later in the run. By 1989, Toyota began offering more creature comforts, reflecting the growing demand for SUVs that were as capable on-road as they were off-road.
Second generation (1990–1995): Fully enclosed and more refined
The second-generation 4Runner transitioned to a fully enclosed steel body. It retained its body-on-frame construction but added standard power steering and available leather seats. Two- and four-door versions were offered as was a two-wheel-drive variant. Power came from the same engines: a 116-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder or the 150-horsepower 3.0-liter V6
The front suspension retained double wishbones and torsion bars. But this generation marked the introduction of a coil-sprung rear axle. It still featured a part-time 4WD system with a manual transfer case, keeping its off-road credibility intact while adding shift-on-the-fly capability. Safety became a focus during this era, with the addition of features like rear antilock brakes.
Third generation (1996–2002): A bigger leap forward
The third-generation 4Runner brought a significant overhaul, modernizing its design and performance. It adopted a more aerodynamic body and ditched the Tacoma's frame. But it did share the Tacoma's powertrain: a 150-horsepower 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine and a 183-horsepower 3.4-liter V6.
Off-road enthusiasts appreciated the addition of multi-mode 4WD, which allowed drivers to switch to four-wheel drive by pushing a button on certain trims. An optional locking rear differential was offered on certain trims and model years. And a locking center differential became standard on four-wheel-drive models by the end of this generation, further solidifying the 4Runner’s trail-ready reputation.
This generation also offered optional features like heated front seats, making it more appealing to urban buyers while still offering skid plates and useful ground clearance for those whose ambitions exceeded mall crawling.
Fourth generation (2003–2009): Size, power and sophistication
The fourth-generation 4Runner grew in size and sophistication, reflecting the rising popularity of off-road-capable SUVs for everyday use. It offered a choice between a 4.0-liter V6 producing 236-245 horsepower and a torquey 4.7-liter V8 offering up to 270 horsepower in 2005 models.
Off-road capability remained a priority with a two-speed transfer case offered throughout this generation. A locking center differential from Torsen became standard on 4WD models. And Toyota expanded the 4Runner's capability through electronic systems. Advanced powertrain controls like Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) made their debut. The introduction of Toyota’s X-REAS suspension hydraulically linked dampers on Sport Edition models reduced body roll.
Despite its increased focus on comfort and technology, the fourth-generation 4Runner maintained its deserved reputation for capability with standard skid plates, high ground clearance and body-on-frame design.
Fifth generation (2010–2024): Off-road icon
The fifth-generation 4Runner retained its off-road roots while embracing technology. A four-cylinder was available in the first model year, but thereafter a 4.0-liter V6 producing 270 horsepower was the only engine choice. While competitors shifted to unibody construction, the 4Runner stuck with its body-on-frame platform, a decision that endeared it to off-roaders.
Certain trims came with a two-speed transfer case and locking center or rear differentials. By the end of the run, the TRD Pro trim included Fox shocks, all-terrain tires and a thick aluminum front skid plate. Toyota’s Crawl Control system, a low-speed cruise control for off-roading, and Multi-Terrain Select, which adjusted traction settings for different surfaces, added more capability. Toyota's Kinematic Dynamic Suspension System, which enabled greater wheel articulation for off-roading, became an option.
The fifth-generation 4Runner also featured modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system and advanced safety features such as Toyota’s Safety Sense suite. However, after a 15-year run, this 4Runner was in need of updating for efficiency and refinement.
Sixth generation (2025): The future of 4Runner
The sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner represents yet another major leap forward. Power comes from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque in base trims. An optional version is paired with an electric motor integrated into the transmission for a combined output of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Both powertrains use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Off-road capabilities remain a priority, with part-time and full-time four-wheel-drive systems available. Upper trims offer locking center and rear differentials. The TRD Pro includes Fox shocks with rear remote reservoirs and 33-inch tires. Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control and Multi-Terrain Select remain. The new adaptive variable suspension system allows for better on-road handling in upper trims.
Inside, this 4Runner has a modern cabin with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance are standard, making this the most technologically advanced 4Runner yet.