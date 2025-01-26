Toyota 4Runner: A Complete History of Toyota's Iconic Off-Roader

The first-generation Toyota 4Runner was essentially a modified Toyota pickup truck with a fiberglass topper over the cargo area and removable rear seats. This design gave it the utility of a truck with the added functionality of an enclosed SUV. Powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing about 100 horsepower, the 4Runner prioritized durability over performance. A turbocharged version with 135 horsepower and, later, a 3.0-liter V6 with 150 horsepower were introduced.

For the first two model years, 4Runners used a solid front axle, but in 1986 that was replaced with double wishbones sprung by torsion bars. A solid rear axle and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case came in every trim. Manual hubs were standard but automatic hubs became available later in the run. By 1989, Toyota began offering more creature comforts, reflecting the growing demand for SUVs that were as capable on-road as they were off-road.

Second generation (1990–1995): Fully enclosed and more refined