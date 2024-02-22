The Prologue is tuned for everyday comfort then ... except it only gets halfway there. EVs are constantly fighting the massive weight of their battery packs. The best expertly balance a compliant ride without feeling overly floaty. The Prologue's ride is just on the wrong side of firm. It won't rattle the fillings out of your molars, but over anything but a perfectly smooth road, the Prologue transmits every little lump and bump from the road surface into your backside. We wanted more squish from the suspension and tires — this is an SUV with zero sporting pretenses that rides as hard as some dedicated performance cars.

Inside the Prologue

The Prologue does manage to succeed inside. It's far quieter than the CR-V, Pilot or any other Honda SUV offering. There's no undue wind noise and, of course, no sound of an engine whirring under the hood. The interior can be had in a luscious tan color that gives the space a cozy-cabin-in-the-woods vibe we dig. The whole cabin has an airy, light feel, and practical matters like storage space and ease of use are well handled. There's ample room in the door pockets for large water bottles, there's a large cubby in the center console area that's big enough for a backpack or purses, and the rear hatch area offers 25.2 cubic feet of cargo space (about the same as a Hyundai Ioniq 5) with the rear seats folded up.

Though it's functional, the Prologue's interior has significant similarities to the Blazer EV on which it's based. The dashboard layout, the information displayed on the instrument cluster, the climate controls, the indicator and wiper stalks, and even the your-door-is-open chime are identical to the Blazer's. The biggest differences are the way the infotainment screen juts out from the dashboard as opposed to being linked by one long piece of plastic (as it is in the Blazer) and the color palette of the display screens.

This might seem like it's a big knock on the Prologue but, in reality, it isn't. The trick here is that only those who jump back and forth between products from these two very different brands with regular frequency will take that as a con. When we asked about this, a Honda representative told us less than 5% of its customers cross-shop with Chevrolet. The only brand Honda has in its sights is Toyota, and the bZ4X (along with its Subaru-badged twin, the Solterra) is the weakest product in this segment by far. The Toyota sits at the very bottom of our rankings for electric SUVs, and at first blush, the Honda wins out pretty much everywhere. In essence, Honda isn't concerned this is a rebadged Chevy — it's actually betting on the fact that you, its customers, probably won't sit in a Blazer before you go looking for a Prologue.