- Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is its first EV to get the performance-focused N treatment.
- The 2025 Ioniq 5 N starts at $67,475.
- This zippy EV boasts 380 more hp than the standard dual-motor Ioniq 5.
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Starts at $67,475
This is Hyundai's first all-electric N variant, specializing in speed and handling
Hyundai has been teasing us with the launch of the high-horsepower, track-ready Ioniq 5 N, which is slated to be available in dealerships this month. But now we know the starting price for its singular trim: $67,475.
Hyundai gave the Ioniq 5 a glow-up with the N version, wrapping it in contrasting black trim and beefing up the rear spoiler. Riding on performance rubber wrapped around 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, the Ioniq 5 N sits nearly an inch lower than the standard car. Fender flares tack on 2 inches to the overall width and this hopped-up version of Hyundai's EV crossover is more than 3 inches longer than its tamer sibling.
Inspired by its World Rally Championship-competing kin, the Ioniq 5 N gets integrated front and rear drive axles along with enhanced steering, better heat management on the track, and a stiffer frame than the standard Ioniq 5 N. Two electric motors power the vehicle, and Hyundai says it can get an estimated 641 horsepower when the N Grin Boost feature — a 10-second power boost — is activated.
Hyundai has been building N performance monsters with its gas-powered machines since its first concept in 2012. Ten years ago, the South Korean brand showcased its future-forward 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and RM 15 concept cars, and the following year competed in the 24 Hours Nürburgring Endurance Race in Germany. Finally, Hyundai let non-rally car drivers have their own with the Veloster N back in 2019.
We’re most excited about the combination of Hyundai’s N Brake Regen and hydraulic brakes, which allows for left-foot braking. The ability to apply the brake and accelerator simultaneously for pro-level track handling sets this EV apart from others, as most can’t handle the dual input. We’re also looking forward to experiencing N Active Sound+, which is designed to mimic the noise of a gas-powered vehicle complete with rev-matching downshift sounds. Not to mention the manual mode that will simulate bouncing off a rev limiter. Yes, you read that right. Revs in an EV — oh, how the world is changing.
Hyundai says on its main site that the 2025 Ioniq 5 N will be available in extremely limited quantities and at select dealers in select states only. Get your ordering fingers ready.
Edmunds says
The newest iteration of Hyundai's small-but-mighty performance cars is destined to be nothing but fun.