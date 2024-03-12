The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Starts at $67,475

Hyundai has been teasing us with the launch of the high-horsepower, track-ready Ioniq 5 N, which is slated to be available in dealerships this month. But now we know the starting price for its singular trim: $67,475.

Hyundai gave the Ioniq 5 a glow-up with the N version, wrapping it in contrasting black trim and beefing up the rear spoiler. Riding on performance rubber wrapped around 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, the Ioniq 5 N sits nearly an inch lower than the standard car. Fender flares tack on 2 inches to the overall width and this hopped-up version of Hyundai's EV crossover is more than 3 inches longer than its tamer sibling.