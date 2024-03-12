Skip to main content
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Starts at $67,475

This is Hyundai's first all-electric N variant, specializing in speed and handling

  • Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is its first EV to get the performance-focused N treatment.
  • The 2025 Ioniq 5 N starts at $67,475.
  • This zippy EV boasts 380 more hp than the standard dual-motor Ioniq 5.

Hyundai has been teasing us with the launch of the high-horsepower, track-ready Ioniq 5 N, which is slated to be available in dealerships this month. But now we know the starting price for its singular trim: $67,475.

Hyundai gave the Ioniq 5 a glow-up with the N version, wrapping it in contrasting black trim and beefing up the rear spoiler. Riding on performance rubber wrapped around 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, the Ioniq 5 N sits nearly an inch lower than the standard car. Fender flares tack on 2 inches to the overall width and this hopped-up version of Hyundai's EV crossover is more than 3 inches longer than its tamer sibling.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior

Inspired by its World Rally Championship-competing kin, the Ioniq 5 N gets integrated front and rear drive axles along with enhanced steering, better heat management on the track, and a stiffer frame than the standard Ioniq 5 N. Two electric motors power the vehicle, and Hyundai says it can get an estimated 641 horsepower when the N Grin Boost feature — a 10-second power boost — is activated.

Hyundai has been building N performance monsters with its gas-powered machines since its first concept in 2012. Ten years ago, the South Korean brand showcased its future-forward 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and RM 15 concept cars, and the following year competed in the 24 Hours Nürburgring Endurance Race in Germany. Finally, Hyundai let non-rally car drivers have their own with the Veloster N back in 2019.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hard front

We’re most excited about the combination of Hyundai’s N Brake Regen and hydraulic brakes, which allows for left-foot braking. The ability to apply the brake and accelerator simultaneously for pro-level track handling sets this EV apart from others, as most can’t handle the dual input. We’re also looking forward to experiencing N Active Sound+, which is designed to mimic the noise of a gas-powered vehicle complete with rev-matching downshift sounds. Not to mention the manual mode that will simulate bouncing off a rev limiter. Yes, you read that right. Revs in an EV — oh, how the world is changing.

Hyundai says on its main site that the 2025 Ioniq 5 N will be available in extremely limited quantities and at select dealers in select states only. Get your ordering fingers ready.

Edmunds says

The newest iteration of Hyundai's small-but-mighty performance cars is destined to be nothing but fun.

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

