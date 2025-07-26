2025 BMW X3: What's It Like to Live With?

Why did we get it?

The simple truth is the BMW X3 is not only all-new, it’s extremely popular. Within BMW’s lineup, it's one of its best-sellers, falling second only to the larger X5. Last year, it outsold the aforementioned Q5, the GLC, and the Porsche Macan. As such, the X3 is important to both BMW as a brand and you, the consumer.

This updated X3 sports an interior that's more in line with the rest of the brand's lineup, opting for a minimalist layout that's light on buttons, heavy on screens, and has more than a few quirky bits. Its air vents, for one, now require the use of a small plastic lever to adjust, making it difficult to dial in the precise amount of air flow you want. Simultaneously, most of its vital controls are now adjusted via its central touchscreen, meaning you'll be interacting with its display as you adjust your settings on the move. Over the next year, we will test if these updates are true improvements or just changes made with form over function in mind.

Even if the base X3 30 xDrive is less expensive than the M50 xDrive model, it still makes a compelling case that it deserves a spot in your garage thanks to its slightly softer ride. It's a driving experience that, in our testing so far, has proven to retain the sportiness BMW is known for without pairing it with unnecessary firmness. Over the next 20,000 miles, we'll see just how well this latest X3 performs at our test track, on road trips, and in plenty of real-world commuting.

