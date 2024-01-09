Honda Debuts 2 New EV Concepts at CES, and They’ve Got a New Logo

The sleek sedan concept is the first of what will be a from-the-ground-up line of EVs in Honda's new 0 Series and features a low and wide stance. Honda says there's ample room inside for passengers and has done up the interior with sustainable materials. The Saloon also features steer-by-wire and new body control systems that Honda says will help its buyers realize "the joy of driving" in an EV era. Honda's no stranger to cars that are fun to drive, but we're seriously hoping this electric sedan is more Civic Type R and less Clarity Fuel Cell.

The second concept on display is the Space-Hub, a spacious van that's designed to accommodate several passengers and serve as an actual hub that "connects people to each other and the outside world." This is a concept for Japan and other parts of the world where vans are treated a lot like SUVs are here — spacious, comfortable transport for several people. It's unlikely we'll see it stateside, but the sedan and the Space-Hub will share a design ethos that is sure to define Honda's next generation of EVs.