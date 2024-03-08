- Chevrolet has officially lifted the stop-sale order on the Blazer EV.
- A major software update is available for customers starting today.
- The Blazer EV's base price also drops by a whopping $6,520, and it's eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit once again.
The Chevy Blazer EV Is Back on Sale — and It's Less Expensive, Too
Chevrolet drops the Blazer EV LT's base price by a full $6,250
Chevrolet issued a stop-sale for the brand-new Blazer EV last December, following a number of software and hardware problems reported by customers — including us. Indeed, the long-term 2024 Chevy Blazer EV that we purchased last year was plagued by a number of issues, but we're happy to report that our tester is back in our hands and working as intended.
"We have made significant software updates that will improve features and functionality to deliver on the high expectations of our customers," Chevrolet said in a statement. "We’re confident these improvements will address concerns heard from some early owners and as promised, we’re carrying learnings over to other products in GM’s lineup."
Chevy says some of the Blazer EV's enhancements include customizable ambient lighting colors and a revised gauge cluster that has a battery percentage display.
In an effort to drive sales, Chevrolet has also lowered the price of the 2024 Blazer EV significantly. The Blazer EV LT AWD now starts at $50,195, including destination — a drop of $6,520. Not bad.
Elsewhere in the lineup, the Blazer EV RS AWD now costs $54,595, down from $60,215. The Blazer EV RS RWD comes in at $56,170, down from $61,790. The base model Blazer EV RS FWD is still forthcoming, and Chevy is committed to a starting price under $50,000. The range-topping Blazer EV SS should show up sometime soon, too.
The company also confirms that the full $7,500 federal tax credit is once again for the Blazer EV "from eligible dealers and for eligible customers." Beyond that, Chevrolet says it'll continue to offer a $7,500 General Motors incentive "for non-qualifying Blazer EVs for eligible customers."
This could theoretically bring the base price of a Blazer EV LT AWD to $42,695. That's a pretty good deal.
Edmunds says
We look forward to installing this latest software update on our long-term Blazer EV. Hopefully this will address the last of our issues and make Chevy's new EV a compelling option for consumers once again.