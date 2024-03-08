The Chevy Blazer EV Is Back on Sale — and It's Less Expensive, Too

Chevrolet issued a stop-sale for the brand-new Blazer EV last December, following a number of software and hardware problems reported by customers — including us. Indeed, the long-term 2024 Chevy Blazer EV that we purchased last year was plagued by a number of issues, but we're happy to report that our tester is back in our hands and working as intended.

"We have made significant software updates that will improve features and functionality to deliver on the high expectations of our customers," Chevrolet said in a statement. "We’re confident these improvements will address concerns heard from some early owners and as promised, we’re carrying learnings over to other products in GM’s lineup."

Chevy says some of the Blazer EV's enhancements include customizable ambient lighting colors and a revised gauge cluster that has a battery percentage display.