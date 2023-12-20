Our Chevy Blazer EV Has 23 Problems After Only 2 Months

Then things got worse. Closer to home, numerous errors messages popped up: "service vehicle soon," "service high-voltage system" and "service 12-volt system." Cool. Later that day, after shutting off the Blazer EV and letting it chill out for a while, we started the Chevy and were greeted with a blank infotainment screen (again), and yet another error that read, "unable to charge — service charging system." This, despite the fact that the car wasn't plugged in. At that point, the Blazer displayed a little turtle icon and showed, "reduced acceleration — drive with care." Then one-pedal driving stopped working, and auto hold was no longer available.

Considering this all occurred over the span of about 24 hours, we knew we had to get the Blazer into service. But the next day, none of the error messages displayed. A bit flummoxed, we took our Blazer EV to the dealership to see if all of this was a red herring or if something really was wrong. What we got back from the dealer was alarming: the single longest list of major faults we at Edmunds have ever seen on a new car.

As of this writing, our Blazer EV has 23 different issues that need fixing, more than a few of which we consider serious. The car has been at the dealer for two weeks so far, and we still don't know when or how the fixes, repairs or updates will be implemented. The dealership has told us that an engineer from GM and a technician from a different dealership have been working on the Blazer, but we haven't heard specifics on what it is they're working on and still don't have an estimate of how long it will take until everything is resolved. Credit where it's due though, we appreciate that Chevrolet has worked to bring in support from two people who don't normally work at that dealership to try and help solve our Blazer's problems. We'll update this story as soon as we know more. In the meantime, let's take a look at verbatim list of everything that's wrong.