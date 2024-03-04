The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets a Bigger Battery, Freshened-Up Looks

There are, of course, other updates. For starters, all models receive new front and rear bumpers, which Hyundai also says have the added effect of bolstering the car's overall length by 0.8 inch. At long last, the model also sees the addition of a rear window wiper — something that was certainly missing from the car when it launched in 2022. Hyundai has also restyled the rear spoiler and added new wheel choices for buyers. Inside, the Ioniq 5 inherits the Ioniq 6’s light-up four-pixel motif steering wheel (which now detects if the driver’s hands are on it), and the wireless charger has been relocated to the left side of the center console. Also new on the center console are buttons for heated seats, among other controls. The rear seats can also be folded remotely, and the climate controls and infotainment dials have been reorganized slightly. Driver assists have been updated too, with updated lane keeping and park assist features.

A wholly new N Line trim will sit below the 671-hp Ioniq 5 N, though it isn’t clear whether this model will see a power bump to help it fill the gap. For now, changes are limited to new bumpers and 20-inch wheels. Inside, a new wheel, seats and pedals are found, along with a black headliner and some sporty red stitching to top it all off. The entire Ioniq 5 lineup has also received changes to the shocks, as well as added structural reinforcement combined with further sound insulation. Once again, it isn’t clear if the N Line will be further differentiated with mechanical updates. Unfortunately, a full release timeline hasn’t been given yet, and Hyundai only says we can expect more details “throughout the year.”