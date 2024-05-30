Electric supertrucks and 1,000-horsepower luxury sedan EVs are certainly cool. But they're also, well, super expensive. It's hard to have an electric revolution if only the nobility can buy into it, right? That's where the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV comes in. With a starting price around $43,000, the potential to go more than 300 miles on a full charge, and a roomy cabin fitted with the latest technology features, the new Equinox EV looks to be a pretty promising option if you're looking for a (relatively) inexpensive electric SUV.

Similar to the gas-powered Chevy Blazer and the Blazer EV, there's little connection between the regular 2024 Equinox and the Equinox EV other than the name. The Equinox EV is longer and is actually about the same size as the Blazer EV. Chevy is positioning the Equinox EV as the less expensive but less powerful of these two electric crossovers.

Though we have spent only a few hours driving Chevy’s new entry-level EV, it left a strong positive first impression. This is an impressive SUV that is easy to drive and enjoy.