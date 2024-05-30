- It's the new entry-level electric SUV from Chevrolet.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV First Drive: A Winning Recipe
A great electric SUV with a decent price tag to back it up
Electric supertrucks and 1,000-horsepower luxury sedan EVs are certainly cool. But they're also, well, super expensive. It's hard to have an electric revolution if only the nobility can buy into it, right? That's where the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV comes in. With a starting price around $43,000, the potential to go more than 300 miles on a full charge, and a roomy cabin fitted with the latest technology features, the new Equinox EV looks to be a pretty promising option if you're looking for a (relatively) inexpensive electric SUV.
Similar to the gas-powered Chevy Blazer and the Blazer EV, there's little connection between the regular 2024 Equinox and the Equinox EV other than the name. The Equinox EV is longer and is actually about the same size as the Blazer EV. Chevy is positioning the Equinox EV as the less expensive but less powerful of these two electric crossovers.
Though we have spent only a few hours driving Chevy’s new entry-level EV, it left a strong positive first impression. This is an impressive SUV that is easy to drive and enjoy.
What’s powering the Equinox EV?
Every 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV comes standard in a front-wheel-drive configuration. This version has a single electric motor that produces 213 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. That might not seem like a lot, but we've tested other EVs with similar power specs (the Volkswagen ID.4, for example) and have found that it's enough on tap for most circumstances.
The Equinox EV will also be available with all-wheel drive. This version gains an additional electric motor powering the rear wheels and brings maximum output to a more enticing 288 hp and 333 lb-ft.
How much range will the Equinox EV have?
Chevrolet fits every Equinox EV with a 85-kWh battery pack. That capacity is similar to the optional upsized batteries in the VW ID.4 and Nissan Ariya. This translates to 319 miles of range in the single-motor configuration, according to EPA estimates. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions are estimated to drive 285 miles. We've yet to run the Equinox EV through the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test but so far this seems like plenty of range for this class of EV.
Most owners will charge at home, and to that end, almost all Equinox EVs have a powerful 11.5-kW onboard charger, which can add up to 34 miles of range per hour assuming you have a robust enough 240-volt power source at home to support it. The 3RS AWD is available with an even stronger 19.2-kW onboard charger. When plugged into a Level 2 station that can supply electricity at that rate, the Equinox 3RS adds 51 miles of range per hour, Chevy says.
If you're on the road, the Equinox EV can draw power at outputs up to 150 kW and gain 77 miles of range with 10 minutes of charging. The latter calculation is hard to compare because most other automakers use a more helpful 10% or 20% state of charge starting point and go to 80%. Still, 150 kW is respectable, especially for an entry-level EV.
How does the Equinox EV drive?
Sometimes a straightforward driving experience without too many thrills is a good thing, and that’s exactly what the Equinox EV offers. As an everyday commuter vehicle, it ticks every box you could ask for. Adequate power, smooth braking and outstanding ride quality all shine through right away.
The front-wheel-drive Equinox EV definitely needs a good prod on the accelerator pedal to get onto the highway quickly. We’ve yet to sample the more powerful all-wheel-drive version but that option is a no-brainer for the shopper who wants the best acceleration feel.
Chevy offers one-pedal driving on every Equinox EV, allowing you to bring the SUV down to a full stop by letting off the accelerator and not using the brakes. It’s easy to get used to, which is something that can’t be said of every EV we test. And if one setting feels too strong, you can dial it back to your preferred amount or turn it off completely. And while it’s not meant to be a dynamic machine, the Equinox also handles fast corners surprisingly well.
How comfortable is the Equinox EV?
This is a case where the benefits of an electric vehicle shine through. Instead of a noisy four-cylinder engine that most gas-powered SUVs at this price have, the Equinox drives along in near silence at city speeds. Chevrolet did an excellent job with cabin insulation, too. Things are quiet and isolated up to full highway speeds.
Even with its large 21-inch wheels, the top-trim Equinox 3RS handles pockmarked roads like a champ. The ride quality is exceptional over bumps and potholes without feeling too floaty. The Equinox EV drives with the kind of poise that you’d expect from something much more expensive.
How's the Equinox EV's interior?
The front portion of the Equinox’s cabin looks rather handsome, albeit with some rather wild-colored trim pieces — bright blue on some trims and even brighter red on the RS models. You get neat turbine-style air vents on the bookends of the dash, a clutter-free steering wheel, two digital displays, and physical volume knob and air-conditioning controls. There are some hard plastics to be found, but nothing is inexcusable.
Passenger space is decent as well. Rear occupants get generous headroom thanks to a flat roofline and a panoramic sunroof that doesn’t impede. Chevy says that the Equinox EV's cargo area measures 57 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. For comparison, the Toyota RAV4 offers 69.8 cubic feet with its seats dropped. It’s a reasonable amount of space, but there's no front trunk like on the Tesla Model Y.
How's the Equinox EV's tech?
Every Equinox EV comes standard with an 11-inch digital instrument panel and a massive 17.7-inch touchscreen, which is quite the statement in a vehicle this size. But we are less keen on Chevy's decision to not give the Equinox EV Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Chevy insists that you interact with the native Android-based system that features Google Maps and the Google Assistant.
As you'd expect of a modern crossover, the Equinox EV comes with a healthy list of standard driving aids. Every model is equipped with forward collision alert with automatic braking, rear parking sensors with automatic braking, a blind-spot warning system and the useful safety alert seat (which buzzes your bum when a safety system is triggered). Adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display and a digital rearview mirror are all on the options list.
One of the Equinox EV's biggest selling points is GM's Super Cruise system. Available on all models except the 1LT, Super Cruise allows you to drive hands-free on highways across the U.S. and Canada. (By the time the Equinox EV launches this summer, Super Cruise will have expanded to over 750,000 miles of covered roads.) It's one of the most advanced automated driving systems on the market, and we're happy to see it included on the Equinox EV.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Equinox EV is a big moment for Chevy's electric vehicles. This SUV should bring the brand's electric offerings to a much broader range of customers who want a good car at a not-crazy price. We think that it should succeed at doing exactly that.