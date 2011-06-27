  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,926$72,406$77,939
Clean$66,726$71,120$76,529
Average$64,328$68,548$73,708
Rough$61,929$65,976$70,888
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,458$55,105$60,830
Clean$49,568$54,126$59,729
Average$47,786$52,169$57,528
Rough$46,004$50,211$55,326
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,030$56,679$62,406
Clean$51,112$55,673$61,277
Average$49,274$53,659$59,019
Rough$47,437$51,646$56,760
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,594$70,944$76,318
Clean$65,418$69,684$74,937
Average$63,066$67,164$72,175
Rough$60,715$64,644$69,413
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,616$61,171$66,788
Clean$55,617$60,085$65,579
Average$53,617$57,912$63,162
Rough$51,618$55,739$60,745
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,799$69,785$74,712
Clean$64,637$68,546$73,360
Average$62,314$66,067$70,656
Rough$59,990$63,588$67,952
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,184$79,886$85,694
Clean$73,857$78,467$84,144
Average$71,202$75,629$81,042
Rough$68,547$72,792$77,941
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,107$55,814$61,612
Clean$50,205$54,823$60,497
Average$48,400$52,840$58,267
Rough$46,595$50,858$56,037
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,516$59,536$65,722
Clean$53,553$58,479$64,532
Average$51,628$56,364$62,154
Rough$49,703$54,249$59,775
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,203$58,102$64,139
Clean$52,264$57,070$62,978
Average$50,385$55,006$60,657
Rough$48,506$52,943$58,336
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$90,118$94,302$99,485
Clean$88,527$92,627$97,685
Average$85,345$89,277$94,085
Rough$82,162$85,928$90,484
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,553 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,479 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,553 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,479 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $53,553 for one in "Clean" condition and about $58,479 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport ranges from $49,703 to $65,722, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.