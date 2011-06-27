Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,926
|$72,406
|$77,939
|Clean
|$66,726
|$71,120
|$76,529
|Average
|$64,328
|$68,548
|$73,708
|Rough
|$61,929
|$65,976
|$70,888
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,458
|$55,105
|$60,830
|Clean
|$49,568
|$54,126
|$59,729
|Average
|$47,786
|$52,169
|$57,528
|Rough
|$46,004
|$50,211
|$55,326
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,030
|$56,679
|$62,406
|Clean
|$51,112
|$55,673
|$61,277
|Average
|$49,274
|$53,659
|$59,019
|Rough
|$47,437
|$51,646
|$56,760
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,594
|$70,944
|$76,318
|Clean
|$65,418
|$69,684
|$74,937
|Average
|$63,066
|$67,164
|$72,175
|Rough
|$60,715
|$64,644
|$69,413
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,616
|$61,171
|$66,788
|Clean
|$55,617
|$60,085
|$65,579
|Average
|$53,617
|$57,912
|$63,162
|Rough
|$51,618
|$55,739
|$60,745
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,799
|$69,785
|$74,712
|Clean
|$64,637
|$68,546
|$73,360
|Average
|$62,314
|$66,067
|$70,656
|Rough
|$59,990
|$63,588
|$67,952
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,184
|$79,886
|$85,694
|Clean
|$73,857
|$78,467
|$84,144
|Average
|$71,202
|$75,629
|$81,042
|Rough
|$68,547
|$72,792
|$77,941
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,107
|$55,814
|$61,612
|Clean
|$50,205
|$54,823
|$60,497
|Average
|$48,400
|$52,840
|$58,267
|Rough
|$46,595
|$50,858
|$56,037
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,516
|$59,536
|$65,722
|Clean
|$53,553
|$58,479
|$64,532
|Average
|$51,628
|$56,364
|$62,154
|Rough
|$49,703
|$54,249
|$59,775
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,203
|$58,102
|$64,139
|Clean
|$52,264
|$57,070
|$62,978
|Average
|$50,385
|$55,006
|$60,657
|Rough
|$48,506
|$52,943
|$58,336
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$90,118
|$94,302
|$99,485
|Clean
|$88,527
|$92,627
|$97,685
|Average
|$85,345
|$89,277
|$94,085
|Rough
|$82,162
|$85,928
|$90,484