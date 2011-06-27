Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,874
|$4,185
|$5,064
|Clean
|$2,719
|$3,952
|$4,768
|Average
|$2,408
|$3,486
|$4,176
|Rough
|$2,097
|$3,020
|$3,584
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,334
|$4,813
|$5,805
|Clean
|$3,154
|$4,545
|$5,466
|Average
|$2,793
|$4,009
|$4,787
|Rough
|$2,433
|$3,473
|$4,108
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,095
|$4,430
|$5,327
|Clean
|$2,928
|$4,183
|$5,015
|Average
|$2,594
|$3,690
|$4,392
|Rough
|$2,259
|$3,197
|$3,769
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$3,915
|$4,629
|Clean
|$2,703
|$3,697
|$4,358
|Average
|$2,394
|$3,261
|$3,817
|Rough
|$2,085
|$2,825
|$3,275
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,570
|$5,128
|$6,172
|Clean
|$3,377
|$4,842
|$5,811
|Average
|$2,991
|$4,271
|$5,090
|Rough
|$2,605
|$3,700
|$4,368
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,996
|$4,328
|$5,223
|Clean
|$2,834
|$4,087
|$4,917
|Average
|$2,511
|$3,605
|$4,307
|Rough
|$2,187
|$3,123
|$3,696
Estimated values
2010 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$3,226
|$3,806
|Clean
|$2,238
|$3,047
|$3,583
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,687
|$3,138
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,328
|$2,693