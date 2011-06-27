  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2004 Kia Spectra
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Kia Spectra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,061$1,776$2,160
Clean$946$1,587$1,932
Average$714$1,209$1,475
Rough$483$831$1,019
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$905$1,539$1,879
Clean$807$1,375$1,680
Average$610$1,048$1,283
Rough$412$720$886
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,061$1,777$2,161
Clean$946$1,588$1,933
Average$714$1,209$1,476
Rough$483$831$1,020
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,018$1,714$2,089
Clean$907$1,532$1,868
Average$685$1,167$1,427
Rough$464$802$985
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra GS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$992$1,670$2,036
Clean$884$1,492$1,821
Average$668$1,137$1,391
Rough$452$781$961
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$1,887$2,291
Clean$1,011$1,686$2,049
Average$764$1,284$1,565
Rough$517$883$1,081
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,035$1,687$2,037
Clean$922$1,507$1,822
Average$697$1,148$1,392
Rough$471$789$961
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$945$1,538$1,856
Clean$842$1,374$1,660
Average$636$1,047$1,268
Rough$430$719$876
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,042$1,708$2,066
Clean$929$1,526$1,848
Average$702$1,163$1,411
Rough$475$799$975
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,078$1,793$2,177
Clean$960$1,602$1,947
Average$726$1,221$1,487
Rough$491$839$1,027
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,679$2,005
Clean$957$1,500$1,793
Average$723$1,143$1,370
Rough$489$786$946
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you
Estimated values
2004 Kia Spectra GSX 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,066$1,783$2,168
Clean$950$1,593$1,939
Average$718$1,214$1,481
Rough$486$834$1,023
Sell my 2004 Kia Spectra with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Spectra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Kia Spectra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,375 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Spectra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,375 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Kia Spectra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,375 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Kia Spectra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Kia Spectra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Kia Spectra ranges from $412 to $1,879, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Kia Spectra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.