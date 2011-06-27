Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport GT Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,474
|$19,578
|$22,235
|Clean
|$15,787
|$18,747
|$21,247
|Average
|$14,415
|$17,084
|$19,270
|Rough
|$13,043
|$15,421
|$17,293
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,585
|$21,910
|$24,760
|Clean
|$17,811
|$20,980
|$23,659
|Average
|$16,263
|$19,119
|$21,458
|Rough
|$14,715
|$17,258
|$19,256
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,646
|$17,715
|$20,333
|Clean
|$14,036
|$16,963
|$19,429
|Average
|$12,816
|$15,458
|$17,621
|Rough
|$11,596
|$13,954
|$15,814
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,595
|$24,062
|$27,037
|Clean
|$19,737
|$23,040
|$25,835
|Average
|$18,022
|$20,997
|$23,431
|Rough
|$16,306
|$18,953
|$21,027
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,852
|$16,842
|$19,390
|Clean
|$13,275
|$16,127
|$18,528
|Average
|$12,121
|$14,696
|$16,804
|Rough
|$10,967
|$13,266
|$15,080
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,993
|$20,661
|$23,787
|Clean
|$16,285
|$19,784
|$22,729
|Average
|$14,869
|$18,029
|$20,614
|Rough
|$13,454
|$16,274
|$18,499