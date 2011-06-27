Estimated values
2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,039
|$17,275
|$19,489
|Clean
|$14,555
|$16,709
|$18,824
|Average
|$13,587
|$15,578
|$17,493
|Rough
|$12,619
|$14,447
|$16,162
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover LR2 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,865
|$14,625
|$17,340
|Clean
|$11,483
|$14,147
|$16,748
|Average
|$10,719
|$13,189
|$15,564
|Rough
|$9,955
|$12,231
|$14,380
Estimated values
2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,161
|$17,415
|$19,647
|Clean
|$14,673
|$16,844
|$18,976
|Average
|$13,697
|$15,704
|$17,634
|Rough
|$12,720
|$14,564
|$16,293