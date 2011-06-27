Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,404
|$32,111
|$35,447
|Clean
|$28,885
|$31,541
|$34,806
|Average
|$27,846
|$30,400
|$33,523
|Rough
|$26,808
|$29,260
|$32,240
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,908
|$37,031
|$40,877
|Clean
|$33,310
|$36,373
|$40,138
|Average
|$32,112
|$35,058
|$38,658
|Rough
|$30,915
|$33,742
|$37,179
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,519
|$32,238
|$35,586
|Clean
|$28,997
|$31,665
|$34,942
|Average
|$27,955
|$30,520
|$33,655
|Rough
|$26,913
|$29,375
|$32,367
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,022
|$42,616
|$47,042
|Clean
|$38,333
|$41,859
|$46,191
|Average
|$36,955
|$40,345
|$44,489
|Rough
|$35,577
|$38,831
|$42,786
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,033
|$29,522
|$32,589
|Clean
|$26,556
|$28,998
|$31,999
|Average
|$25,601
|$27,949
|$30,820
|Rough
|$24,647
|$26,901
|$29,640
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,341
|$35,319
|$38,988
|Clean
|$31,770
|$34,691
|$38,282
|Average
|$30,628
|$33,437
|$36,871
|Rough
|$29,486
|$32,182
|$35,460
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,658
|$40,033
|$44,192
|Clean
|$36,011
|$39,322
|$43,393
|Average
|$34,716
|$37,900
|$41,793
|Rough
|$33,422
|$36,478
|$40,194
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,204
|$41,722
|$46,057
|Clean
|$37,530
|$40,981
|$45,223
|Average
|$36,181
|$39,499
|$43,556
|Rough
|$34,832
|$38,017
|$41,890
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,366
|$37,530
|$41,430
|Clean
|$33,759
|$36,864
|$40,680
|Average
|$32,545
|$35,531
|$39,181
|Rough
|$31,332
|$34,198
|$37,681
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,704
|$28,071
|$30,988
|Clean
|$25,250
|$27,573
|$30,427
|Average
|$24,343
|$26,576
|$29,306
|Rough
|$23,435
|$25,579
|$28,184