- The Cadillac XT4 won't be carried into the 2025 model year.
- Production of the XT4 is scheduled to end in January.
- The soon-to-be-former XT4 plant will produce the upcoming Chevy Bolt EV, part of a $391 million investment.
Cadillac Kills the XT4, Its Smallest and Cheapest SUV
Cadillac confirms XT4 production will end after January 2025
The Cadillac XT4 is officially dead. Cadillac confirmed to Edmunds in a statement that the company “will end production of the XT4 at Fairfax Assembly in January 2025," with a spokesperson citing "growth opportunities guided by customer demand.” Read between the lines and it's clear: Caddy wasn’t selling enough XT4s and it likely thinks the new Optiq — (a similarly sized, fully electric crossover) — can do the XT4's job better.
General Motors had originally planned to temporarily idle production of the Cadillac XT4 while it prepped its Fairfax Assembly plant for the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt EV. Now, though, the XT4 won't come back.
Despite some big updates in 2024, like a massive 33-inch screen mounted to the dash, the XT4 has never been a star in Cadillac's range. The XT4 lacked any real luxury-to-value proposition and was always less likely to be recommended than competitors like the BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA.
With the XT4 done and gone, GM will be turning its focus to the $391 million retooling of the Fairfax Assembly plant. The Chevy Bolt EV went on a hiatus of its own, but this huge investment in the plant will, in part, retool the factory to help produce the upcoming Bolt EV. Though we know nothing about the Bolt as of right now, we're excited for the return of GM's small EV hatchback.