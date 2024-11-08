Skip to main content

Cadillac Kills the XT4, Its Smallest and Cheapest SUV

Cadillac confirms XT4 production will end after January 2025

2024 Cadillac XT4 driving
  written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The Cadillac XT4 won't be carried into the 2025 model year.
  • Production of the XT4 is scheduled to end in January.
  • The soon-to-be-former XT4 plant will produce the upcoming Chevy Bolt EV, part of a $391 million investment.

The Cadillac XT4 is officially dead. Cadillac confirmed to Edmunds in a statement that the company “will end production of the XT4 at Fairfax Assembly in January 2025," with a spokesperson citing "growth opportunities guided by customer demand.” Read between the lines and it's clear: Caddy wasn’t selling enough XT4s and it likely thinks the new Optiq — (a similarly sized, fully electric crossover) — can do the XT4's job better.

General Motors had originally planned to temporarily idle production of the Cadillac XT4 while it prepped its Fairfax Assembly plant for the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt EV. Now, though, the XT4 won't come back.

Despite some big updates in 2024, like a massive 33-inch screen mounted to the dash, the XT4 has never been a star in Cadillac's range. The XT4 lacked any real luxury-to-value proposition and was always less likely to be recommended than competitors like the BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA

With the XT4 done and gone, GM will be turning its focus to the $391 million retooling of the Fairfax Assembly plant. The Chevy Bolt EV went on a hiatus of its own, but this huge investment in the plant will, in part, retool the factory to help produce the upcoming Bolt EV. Though we know nothing about the Bolt as of right now, we're excited for the return of GM's small EV hatchback.

2024 Cadillac XT4 - Front 3/4 - 2
