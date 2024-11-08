Cadillac Kills the XT4, Its Smallest and Cheapest SUV

Despite some big updates in 2024, like a massive 33-inch screen mounted to the dash, the XT4 has never been a star in Cadillac's range. The XT4 lacked any real luxury-to-value proposition and was always less likely to be recommended than competitors like the BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA.

With the XT4 done and gone, GM will be turning its focus to the $391 million retooling of the Fairfax Assembly plant. The Chevy Bolt EV went on a hiatus of its own, but this huge investment in the plant will, in part, retool the factory to help produce the upcoming Bolt EV. Though we know nothing about the Bolt as of right now, we're excited for the return of GM's small EV hatchback.