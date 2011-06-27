Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Consumer Reviews
MY ORIGINAL 2006 XLR-V NOTHING YET BETTER
Repairs though very few are expensive. Body parts will be more rare and expensive as the car ages. You will absolutely love it forever.
The most spectular car I have owned
I have had 4 Corvette's before this car. When I was looking for something new and fun, Of course I looked at the C6 Vette's but I liked the interior and exterior color combos they both offered. I prefer this color of the infared and Shale color combo over any the Corvette had to offer. Plus this car rides great. With it's weight distribution of 50/50, I have not broken the rear end loose once driving the Ca. Sierra roads. Just a wonderful car. Very much a hear turner everywhere I go.
Great Sleeper
I traded a 2005 Honda S2000 for this car - WOW! This is a car that I never believed that an US car company would build, let alone Cadillac. Its handling is up there with the top line BMW and Mercedes. Its gas mileage is 20-22 mpg. This is a very nice ride.
Love the XLR-V
The performance and ride are excellent. You won't be disappointed. This car deliviers on its promise.
Truly Grace
Owning and driving this vehicle has been a dream come true. It has performance, handling, comfort and style. I constantly receive compliments on it. Cadillac has done a fine job with this vehicle. My Son can say, "This is my father's Cadillac.' Smile, and have a blessed day.
