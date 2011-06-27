Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V Consumer Reviews

MY ORIGINAL 2006 XLR-V NOTHING YET BETTER Peter Prowalny , 01/20/2018 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Repairs though very few are expensive. Body parts will be more rare and expensive as the car ages. You will absolutely love it forever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The most spectular car I have owned bruce4ahome , 06/04/2018 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had 4 Corvette's before this car. When I was looking for something new and fun, Of course I looked at the C6 Vette's but I liked the interior and exterior color combos they both offered. I prefer this color of the infared and Shale color combo over any the Corvette had to offer. Plus this car rides great. With it's weight distribution of 50/50, I have not broken the rear end loose once driving the Ca. Sierra roads. Just a wonderful car. Very much a hear turner everywhere I go.

Great Sleeper Old Sarge , 12/23/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I traded a 2005 Honda S2000 for this car - WOW! This is a car that I never believed that an US car company would build, let alone Cadillac. Its handling is up there with the top line BMW and Mercedes. Its gas mileage is 20-22 mpg. This is a very nice ride.

Love the XLR-V Go Man , 04/30/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The performance and ride are excellent. You won't be disappointed. This car deliviers on its promise.