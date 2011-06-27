Used 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

Love My 2014 SRX cuizas , 04/13/2015 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Really enjoy my 2014 SRX Luxury, especially like the safety features with side sensors and front and back. Takes a little getting used to but I have found I am becoming more and more dependent on all these safety features. I had a a fairly new SUV and found on the highway it was not as safe on long trips so traded up to the SRX Luxury, haven't regretted my move.... Have owned many luxury cars over the years, including Cadillacs, but this is my new favorite. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It returns the favor Melissa , 11/17/2015 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) Remember the commercial...when you turn your car on, does it return the favor? This one does! Couldn't quite pull off the luxury package so we got the base and I do love it. Loved it from afar from the first time I saw it. My only issue is blind spots...they take a bit to get used to. If I had to do it over, would have for sure gotten the rear camera. Even with the base model, it is quite luxurious. Great interior, easy to use and fun to drive. Great gas mileage around town (over 17) and handles well in the snow and ice. Feels sturdy when driving - we drove a few of the competitors which felt light weight and unstable - this one just felt safer when driving. Interior - the black seemed to be the only model that had "matching" interior. Did not care for one color dash, different color seats, different color carpet...then the wood accents...a little too pimpy for this lady. Went with the black...black seats, dash and carpet and carbon fiber (rather than wood) and that did the trick. Update: I have had this for a little while now and still love it just as much as the day we brought it home! We've taken it on a few trips and for the long haul, the ride is very nice. I think my only complaint was $25 for a wiper blade...one wiper blade! But I suppose its all relative...right? Update: Still in love with my SRX! I have gone through all 4 seasons now and through rain and snow and ice and everything in between, this baby has taken care of us! We have taken it across 2 states for weekend excursions and still believe it is the perfect vehicle for my needs.

Let's go! Hank , 05/30/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) This vehicle, with 24,000 miles on the odometer, makes me want to drive it everywhere. I left the house recently just to enjoy the night driving experience. I love the lighted trim pieces that encircle the interior, giving off a soft glow. (Counter point; the low beams are about useless, the most common complaint you will hear. Just terrible. I installed 4000 lumen LED's which fixed the problem.) I think of this vehicle as a large sports car as I speed up rather than braking for the S turns. I cannot believe it is a Cadillac.

Taken for a ride by Cadillac -GM L Salas , 06/20/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) GM does not want to take ownership of the fact that their headlight assemblies on my 2014 SRX and other prior/recent year SUV's are dangerous as the headlights start dimming over time so you are unable to see less than 5 feet in front of your car at night. It is a danger to anyone riding in the vehicle and I am surprised that there have not been any serious injuries due to it that I could find. I contacted my local dealership as well as reached out to GM to no avail. Because my original warranty had expired before the headlights had become so dim that I started noticing there was an issue, I had to buy aftermarket lights and replace them ourselves. My selling dealership wanted 3x the amount of the lights to replace them at my cost!?! It is ridiculous that I had to pay for something that comes standard on a vehicle and shouldn't have be replaced unless wrecked, especially at its price point. Shame on Cadillac/GM. I thought you were better than this. It has made me rethink of our loyalty to GM products all these years.