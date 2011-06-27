Used 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews
Love My 2014 SRX
Really enjoy my 2014 SRX Luxury, especially like the safety features with side sensors and front and back. Takes a little getting used to but I have found I am becoming more and more dependent on all these safety features. I had a a fairly new SUV and found on the highway it was not as safe on long trips so traded up to the SRX Luxury, haven't regretted my move.... Have owned many luxury cars over the years, including Cadillacs, but this is my new favorite.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It returns the favor
Remember the commercial...when you turn your car on, does it return the favor? This one does! Couldn't quite pull off the luxury package so we got the base and I do love it. Loved it from afar from the first time I saw it. My only issue is blind spots...they take a bit to get used to. If I had to do it over, would have for sure gotten the rear camera. Even with the base model, it is quite luxurious. Great interior, easy to use and fun to drive. Great gas mileage around town (over 17) and handles well in the snow and ice. Feels sturdy when driving - we drove a few of the competitors which felt light weight and unstable - this one just felt safer when driving. Interior - the black seemed to be the only model that had "matching" interior. Did not care for one color dash, different color seats, different color carpet...then the wood accents...a little too pimpy for this lady. Went with the black...black seats, dash and carpet and carbon fiber (rather than wood) and that did the trick. Update: I have had this for a little while now and still love it just as much as the day we brought it home! We've taken it on a few trips and for the long haul, the ride is very nice. I think my only complaint was $25 for a wiper blade...one wiper blade! But I suppose its all relative...right? Update: Still in love with my SRX! I have gone through all 4 seasons now and through rain and snow and ice and everything in between, this baby has taken care of us! We have taken it across 2 states for weekend excursions and still believe it is the perfect vehicle for my needs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Let's go!
This vehicle, with 24,000 miles on the odometer, makes me want to drive it everywhere. I left the house recently just to enjoy the night driving experience. I love the lighted trim pieces that encircle the interior, giving off a soft glow. (Counter point; the low beams are about useless, the most common complaint you will hear. Just terrible. I installed 4000 lumen LED's which fixed the problem.) I think of this vehicle as a large sports car as I speed up rather than braking for the S turns. I cannot believe it is a Cadillac.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Taken for a ride by Cadillac -GM
GM does not want to take ownership of the fact that their headlight assemblies on my 2014 SRX and other prior/recent year SUV’s are dangerous as the headlights start dimming over time so you are unable to see less than 5 feet in front of your car at night. It is a danger to anyone riding in the vehicle and I am surprised that there have not been any serious injuries due to it that I could find. I contacted my local dealership as well as reached out to GM to no avail. Because my original warranty had expired before the headlights had become so dim that I started noticing there was an issue, I had to buy aftermarket lights and replace them ourselves. My selling dealership wanted 3x the amount of the lights to replace them at my cost!?! It is ridiculous that I had to pay for something that comes standard on a vehicle and shouldn’t have be replaced unless wrecked, especially at its price point. Shame on Cadillac/GM. I thought you were better than this. It has made me rethink of our loyalty to GM products all these years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Too many repairs
I bought this car over a Range Rover Evoque, a BMW x5, and an Audi Q5. What a mistake. Based on my experience with this car I will never buy an American car again. I have less than 20,000 miles on the car and I have had it in the shop at least 8-10 times for various issues. Warning lights come on when there's nothing wrong with the car. Driver's window has failed three times, in that without any warning it will not go up; instead it goes half-way up, grinds around, and goes down again. The motor has been replaced and prior to that the gaskets around it were replaced. Taking it in tomorrow for the third time. The equipment in the cargo space is useless if you want to partition it off with the provided adjustable bar. The bar is not solid, and items that you want to protect will slide through. The temperature controls are supposed to be easy but they're not; you have to figure out the right touch on a flat surface, or you have to slide your finger across a very small area. All while taking your eyes off the road. The navigation system is very disappointing. The maps are difficult to adjust, and the routes provided by the system are often the most confusing or the longest routes possible. Again, I deeply regret buying this car and will trade it in as soon as the driver's window is fixed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SRX
Related Used 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner