Lamborghini loves its tens. The supercar manufacturer built its first V10-powered vehicle, the Gallardo, in 2003, then introduced its successor, the Huracán, roughly a decade later. Nearly a decade after that, the V10 Lamborghini, and the Lamborghini Huracán as a whole, are all but gone. The last of the line is the Huracán STJ. Based heavily on the track-focused Lamborghini Huracán ST, the Huracán STJ (that’s Super Trofeo Jota, in Italiano) is a limited-production send-off for the last of the V10 Lamborghinis.

The 5.2-liter V10 engine doesn’t change much, still sending 631 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque through the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the rear wheels. Rather than pile on more power, Lamborghini has ratcheted up the aerodynamics, relying on its findings from a decade of Gran Turismo racing. This means a new rear wing angle and carbon-fiber canards positioned on the front fascia. The adjustments net the STJ 10% more downforce compared to the STO. The STJ also benefits from serious Bridgestone Potenza Race tires and racing-derived shock absorbers. The bundle of changes resulted in an impressive time on track, with the STJ taking more than a second off the STO’s lap time around the Nardo circuit.

There are light aesthetic differences, too. Lamborghini customers will choose between two liveries — the blue one seen here and a gray one with similar red and white highlights. Additionally, a carbon-fiber plaque on the inside reads “1 of 10” and buyers can specify a custom plate on the passenger side, should they desire. It’s best to ignore the cost, as Lamborghini announced some time ago that the last of the Huracáns had been sold, presumably including these 10 cars. The Huracán will be replaced by a new car with a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain by the end of this year.