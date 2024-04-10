The 2025 Corvette ZR1 Is Coming: Here's What We Know

The Corvette lineup is already three cars deep with the Stingray, Z06 and E-Ray, but Chevrolet just confirmed the release of the next evolution in the Corvette's story: An all-new ZR1 is coming. The ZR1 has always been the absolute pinnacle of Corvette technology and performance. It is a no-holds-barred, throw-the-kitchen-sink-at-it kind of project for GM, and we already have a good idea of what to expect.

The ZR1 will be a combination of the Z06 and E-Ray, which means it'll feature the Z06's flat-plane crank V8 while throwing the E-Ray's front-mounted electric motor. But there's a twist — reports suggest that Chevy will add two turbos to the Z06's V8, boosting power to sensational levels. The ZR1 will likely make more than 900 horsepower combined and be, literally, a land missile with tires.

You can also expect the latest in GM's go-fast tech to be applied here, with a ton of aero upgrades to generate downforce, huge tires for more mechanical grip, and McLaren and Ferrari levels of performance. It's going to be the Corvette's biggest upgrade yet, and we can't wait to get all the details. Stay tuned.