The 2025 Corvette ZR1 Is Coming: Here's What We Know

Hybrid power and the Z06's motor make for something "unthinkable"

2025 Corvette ZR1 teaser
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • A new Corvette ZR1 is on the horizon.
  • It'll feature hybrid power and the Z06's flat-plane crank V8.
  • It will probably be maniacally fast and capable.

The Corvette lineup is already three cars deep with the Stingray, Z06 and E-Ray, but Chevrolet just confirmed the release of the next evolution in the Corvette's story: An all-new ZR1 is coming. The ZR1 has always been the absolute pinnacle of Corvette technology and performance. It is a no-holds-barred, throw-the-kitchen-sink-at-it kind of project for GM, and we already have a good idea of what to expect.

The ZR1 will be a combination of the Z06 and E-Ray, which means it'll feature the Z06's flat-plane crank V8 while throwing the E-Ray's front-mounted electric motor. But there's a twist — reports suggest that Chevy will add two turbos to the Z06's V8, boosting power to sensational levels. The ZR1 will likely make more than 900 horsepower combined and be, literally, a land missile with tires.

You can also expect the latest in GM's go-fast tech to be applied here, with a ton of aero upgrades to generate downforce, huge tires for more mechanical grip, and McLaren and Ferrari levels of performance. It's going to be the Corvette's biggest upgrade yet, and we can't wait to get all the details. Stay tuned.

Edmunds says

The Corvette ZR1 is likely just a few short months away.

