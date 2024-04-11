- The refreshed Yukon's front end features updated headlights and a new fascia.
Refreshed 2025 GMC Yukon Gets Massive Infotainment Screen
Spy shots catch the updated SUV testing without any camouflage
The GMC Yukon is a full-size body-on-frame SUV capable of hauling a whole family, all of their stuff, and still have enough muscle to tow a trailer. The 2025 Yukon debuts later this year with a significant refresh, including revised front-end styling and a bigger infotainment screen. These spy shots catch it on the road without any exterior camouflage and a largely exposed cabin.
The refreshed Yukon features smaller headlights that now have a section of bodywork above them, rather than spanning the whole area inside the bracket-shaped LED running lights. There's also redesigned mesh in the grille. The Denali grade in these photos features stacked rectangular elements in chrome. The revised front fascia includes a pair of chrome strips, which add even more shine to the big SUV's face.
There are no styling changes to the Yukon's sides. This one rides on a new set of wheels with six inward-facing bracket-shaped elements around the rim.
Small tweaks to the rear's look include a metallic strip connecting the upper sections of the taillights. The Denali branding now gets a prominent spot on the hatchback, above the license plate. The revised bumper now incorporates the exhaust pipes into the design rather than having the pipes hang below it.
The 2025 Yukon has a massive portrait-oriented infotainment screen on the center of the dashboard. The layout is similar to the 15-inch-diagonal display inside the 2024 Acadia. Physical buttons stick out from the bottom, and a vertically oriented HVAC vent is on each side. The digital instrument cluster appears to carry over from the existing SUV.
There's no information available yet about powertrain changes for the 2025 Yukon. The SUV is currently available with a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque and a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft. Finally, a turbodiesel 3.0-liter inline-six offers 277 hp and 460 lb-ft.
GMC will use the 2025 Yukon as part of the brand's rollout to other countries. Besides being offered in the United States, the SUV will be available in Australia, China and New Zealand for the first time.
Edmunds says
While the exterior styling updates are a fine upgrade, the massively enlarged infotainment screen is the improvement that should really appeal to the SUV's buyers.