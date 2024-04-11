The GMC Yukon is a full-size body-on-frame SUV capable of hauling a whole family, all of their stuff, and still have enough muscle to tow a trailer. The 2025 Yukon debuts later this year with a significant refresh, including revised front-end styling and a bigger infotainment screen. These spy shots catch it on the road without any exterior camouflage and a largely exposed cabin.

The refreshed Yukon features smaller headlights that now have a section of bodywork above them, rather than spanning the whole area inside the bracket-shaped LED running lights. There's also redesigned mesh in the grille. The Denali grade in these photos features stacked rectangular elements in chrome. The revised front fascia includes a pair of chrome strips, which add even more shine to the big SUV's face.

There are no styling changes to the Yukon's sides. This one rides on a new set of wheels with six inward-facing bracket-shaped elements around the rim.