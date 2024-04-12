Does Tesla's Future Include a $25K Car, Robotaxi or Both?

A report from Reuters alleges that Tesla has canceled its cheap car project, often referred to as its $25,000 car, or the Model 2. Instead, the report says Tesla will focus on autonomous taxis using the same platform. Tesla representatives, including CEO Elon Musk, have refuted the claim about the Model 2's cancellation but have confirmed a robotaxi is coming.

Three sources spoke with Reuters claiming the entry-level Tesla was dead, though Musk had promised as recently as January that the model would start production in Texas by the back half of 2025. Two of the Reuters sources say they learned the Model 2 would be scrapped in a meeting attended by “scores of employees," and one confirmed the meeting took place in February. According to the source, “Elon’s directive is to go all in on robotaxi.” Cancellation of the project was also allegedly related to suppliers when Tesla sent messages saying that they “should halt all further activities related to H422/NV91 [Tesla’s internal names for the Model 2].”

After the Reuters story was published, Musk and Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, quickly cast doubt on the claims made by the report. Musk did so via X (formerly Twitter) telling followers that “Reuters is dying” in response to a tweet by an X user and then posting, “Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8.” Meanwhile, von Holzhausen spoke at an event in Los Angeles, addressing the report by telling attendees, "I would just say stay tuned. Don't always believe what you read."

So which is it? The $25,000 car or the robotaxi? Musk has made it clear he wants a “robotaxi” and has for years. He sees a future where a fully autonomous vehicle revolutionizes Tesla and its customers. While it’s not outrageous for a company as large (and heavily valued by the market) as Tesla to strive to do both, Tesla and Musk change the story surrounding both products on a whim.