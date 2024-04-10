- With as much as 1,092 horsepower, the Turbo GT sits at the top of the 2025 Porsche Taycan range.
2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT First Drive: The Ludicrous Taycan
It's the most powerful Porsche ever — how bad can that be?
There was a time when “old world” manufacturers derided the horsepower outputs of startup brands as a PR stunt. “Let Lucid and Tesla focus on clickbait claims; we’ll focus on building great cars and making money.” It was a nice pitch, but one that’s been tossed aside: Meet the 1,092-horsepower 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.
This is Porsche’s answer to the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire, both of which are road-legal multi-passenger cars with over 1,000 hp. This is the most powerful production Porsche ever, and the poster-person for the updated Taycan lineup. Priced from $231,995 including destination, it’s the car for those who somehow find the 938-hp Taycan Turbo S a bit tepid.
There are actually two versions of the Turbo GT, both of which cost identical money. The standard car offers seating for four and an understated Gurney flap rear spoiler. The Weissach model, named after Porsche’s test track, has a more extroverted wing and ditches the rear seats to reduce weight — and increase track-day bragging rights.
This, and a host of other weight-saving measures — including new wheels and carbon brakes — reduces the mass of the Weissach by a claimed 157 pounds versus the Taycan Turbo S. That’s equivalent to a modestly sized friend. It sounds like a lot, but all things are relative; the Turbo GT is still a heavy car. It tips the scales at over 5,000 pounds, roughly 2,000 pounds more than a 911 GT3.
On the Circuito Monteblanco in Spain where we drove the car, this mass proved hard to disguise. Anyone expecting a track-focused 911 in electric form is going to be a little disappointed. It’s not as sharp, as lithe, as adjustable or as agreeable, particularly under braking. The Taycan Turbo GT doesn’t deliver the same race-car vibe.
But let’s not go too far. This is the first four-door EV we’ve driven that you can really drive like a sports car. The steering has that wonderful Porsche feel, the body is superbly controlled, and the grip levels are extraordinarily high. As you’ll see in the video below, driving it at speed requires proper concentration given its sheer performance.
Porsche claims a 0-to-60-mph time of 2.1 seconds, and the company tends to be conservative in those estimates. Technically, the headline 1,092-hp output is only available for short bursts in Attack mode, but even in Normal mode this EV still delivers 1,019 hp, versus 1,020 hp in the Model S Plaid and 1,234 hp in the Air Sapphire. On the road, the Turbo GT is going to feel downright ludicrous, to borrow Tesla’s terminology, and this is where it’s going to spend most of its time.
Even Porsche’s engineers admit that few Taycan Turbo GT owners are likely to wander off the highway, and not just because few racetracks have fast-charging infrastructure. We don’t know the Turbo GT's official range figures yet, but if you’re worried about such things, buy a Taycan 4S. This is unlikely to be someone’s everyday car. Instead, it will be a toy for those who own a fleet of cars and need the ultimate Porsche EV.
Those customers will not be disappointed.
Edmunds says
It might be twice the price of Tesla's Model S Plaid, but the Turbo GT's depth of capability is also that much greater. The Taycan Turbo GT sits alongside the Cayenne Turbo GT as the most extreme expression of Porsche's standard lineup, rather than a motorsport special. In 911 parlance, think Turbo S, not GT3 RS. Viewed from that perspective, it’s a fine achievement and further proof that Porsche’s brand is safe in a world of electric vehicles.