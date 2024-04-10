There was a time when “old world” manufacturers derided the horsepower outputs of startup brands as a PR stunt. “Let Lucid and Tesla focus on clickbait claims; we’ll focus on building great cars and making money.” It was a nice pitch, but one that’s been tossed aside: Meet the 1,092-horsepower 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

This is Porsche’s answer to the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire, both of which are road-legal multi-passenger cars with over 1,000 hp. This is the most powerful production Porsche ever, and the poster-person for the updated Taycan lineup. Priced from $231,995 including destination, it’s the car for those who somehow find the 938-hp Taycan Turbo S a bit tepid.

There are actually two versions of the Turbo GT, both of which cost identical money. The standard car offers seating for four and an understated Gurney flap rear spoiler. The Weissach model, named after Porsche’s test track, has a more extroverted wing and ditches the rear seats to reduce weight — and increase track-day bragging rights.