Jeep Wrangler Meets the Steel Bender at Easter Jeep Safari

It’s one thing to go off-roading in one of the toughest environments in the U.S. It’s another to do it backward.

About two-thirds of the way through Moab’s Steel Bender trail during the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari, we got a call that one of the Jeeps behind us needed to be pulled off an obstacle. Hey, it happens. Ray Murawski, the driver of our 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and a Jeep Performance Parts engineer, stopped our rig and put it in reverse. Then, primarily using the backup camera, he backed up over a trail complicated enough to require low-range four-wheel drive and a locked rear differential, all while making it look as easy as backing into a Costco parking spot.

Of course, I shouldn’t have been surprised. All day long, Ray had been navigating obstacles that would’ve had me tucking tail and heading home. There was the Slide, a sheer 8-foot drop that looked unnavigable, but Ray tackled it with ease, gingerly approaching the dropoff until gravity dragged us into a controlled crash into the ground below. As our Wrangler's rear end plunked down off the Slide, the only casualty was the loss of the trailer hitch’s rubber cover.