Used 2006 Cadillac SRX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 SRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG1716
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.260/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG1716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Torque254 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm315 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm320 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves2432
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
tire pressure monitoringnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
7 total speakersyesno
8 total speakersnoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyes
wood trim on doorsnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyes
wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
leatheryesyes
heated passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
heated driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.5 cu.ft.69.5 cu.ft.
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4164 lbs.4302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base116.4 in.116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Smoke
  • Sand Storm
  • Blue Chip
  • Black Raven
  • Stealth Gray
  • Light Platinum
  • White Diamond
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Blackberry
  • Infrared
  • Silver Smoke
  • Sand Storm
  • Blue Chip
  • Black Raven
  • Stealth Gray
  • Light Platinum
  • White Diamond
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Blackberry
  • Infrared
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
P255/60R H tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
P255/55R V tiresnoyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,270
Starting MSRP
$44,270
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
