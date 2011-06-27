Used 2000 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing car jared194 , 04/23/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Absolutely amazing car, lucky to have as my first car, it was in bad shape tho. got it for 1000 sold for 2.5. Hard to let her go, the car has so many little features that even today's cars lack. Report Abuse

Great Car, Even With The Broken Parts Allen , 05/08/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful There are a lot of problems with this car, but I attribute this to the high mileage. It has over 180,000 miles. Although the ABS is broken, Traction Control is broken, AC/Heat in drivers vents is broken, trunk leaks, rear cig lighter is gone, burns oil, the covers for the rear turn signals fell off (in the car wash), trunk popper is broken, I still LOVE this car. I love the sound system. I love the ability to overtake most anything on the road. It is very comfortable. I love how it can take unleaded fuel (thank God for that). When people say how "so much stuff is broken", I say it just has a personality. Report Abuse

Keeps going and going... vpw , 12/02/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I am up to 129,000 miles. Still getting about 28 mpg highway, and 18 city. The biggest issue is the sound system speakers going "tinny". I have replaced two and need to do another. Had the a/c "serviced" and two years later I am still ICE COLD! Comfort and economy. Struts blew at 105,000 I went with aftermarket and the ride is fine, I do have a suspension warning light issue I ignore now, bought resisters to fix it but havent bothered. I'm very happy with this $12,000 used car I have driven 5 years now. Report Abuse

Sporty Caddy boili , 08/18/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the caddy used in 2007 and put already 20,000 miles on it. No problems so far. Fun to drive on highway and interstate. Gas mileage is quite good. Sometimes I get 26/gal. Uses more oil than any of my other cars. Dealership says it's within normal limits. Doesn't smoke or leaks oil though. Report Abuse