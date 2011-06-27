Used 2000 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Amazing car
Absolutely amazing car, lucky to have as my first car, it was in bad shape tho. got it for 1000 sold for 2.5. Hard to let her go, the car has so many little features that even today's cars lack.
Great Car, Even With The Broken Parts
There are a lot of problems with this car, but I attribute this to the high mileage. It has over 180,000 miles. Although the ABS is broken, Traction Control is broken, AC/Heat in drivers vents is broken, trunk leaks, rear cig lighter is gone, burns oil, the covers for the rear turn signals fell off (in the car wash), trunk popper is broken, I still LOVE this car. I love the sound system. I love the ability to overtake most anything on the road. It is very comfortable. I love how it can take unleaded fuel (thank God for that). When people say how "so much stuff is broken", I say it just has a personality.
Keeps going and going...
I am up to 129,000 miles. Still getting about 28 mpg highway, and 18 city. The biggest issue is the sound system speakers going "tinny". I have replaced two and need to do another. Had the a/c "serviced" and two years later I am still ICE COLD! Comfort and economy. Struts blew at 105,000 I went with aftermarket and the ride is fine, I do have a suspension warning light issue I ignore now, bought resisters to fix it but havent bothered. I'm very happy with this $12,000 used car I have driven 5 years now.
Sporty Caddy
Bought the caddy used in 2007 and put already 20,000 miles on it. No problems so far. Fun to drive on highway and interstate. Gas mileage is quite good. Sometimes I get 26/gal. Uses more oil than any of my other cars. Dealership says it's within normal limits. Doesn't smoke or leaks oil though.
Good and Bad
I love to drive this car and I think it is beautiful. However, there is something going bad about every month. New alternator, 30k miles, brake rotors turned 60k, new pistons, water pump, bearings 65k, all under warranty. Other repairs, about $3000. in 15 different repairs all before 95,000 miles. Bose radio is very good however the CD and cassett player has no tone control. Compared mine with new Cadillacs and found the same thing. Changing the Bass up or down made no difference. Complained to dealer and they said that is just the way the Bose is. Complained to Bose and never got a response. We never listen to music on this junk sound system. A friend also had new pistons in his 2002 Cad.
