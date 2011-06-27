  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade
  4. 2020 Cadillac Escalade
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Escalade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,795
See Escalade Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,795
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,795
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Radiant Packageyes
Escalade Sport Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,795
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,795
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,795
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Digital Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Power Configurable Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatsyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,795
22" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Silver Finishyes
22" Split 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Chrome Finishyes
22" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Chrome Finishyes
Black Front License Plate Bracketyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Black Integrated Roof Rack Railsyes
22" x 9" 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Sunroof Deleteyes
22" 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/High-Gloss Black Finishyes
Galvano Surround Grille w/Silver Painted Meshyes
22" Dual 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Ultra Bright Machined/Midnight Silver Finishyes
22" x 9" 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Chrome Finishyes
22" Split 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Ultra-Bright Machined/Manoogian Silver Finishyes
22" 7-Spoke Black Painted Alloy Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
22" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Ultra Bright Machined/High-Gloss Black Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Maximum cargo capacity94.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5578 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.7 degrees
Maximum payload1460 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Red Passion Tintcoat
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,795
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
painted/chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,795
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,795
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See Escalade Inventory

Related 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars