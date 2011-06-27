  1. Home
2020 Cadillac Escalade Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Cadillac Escalade

Luxury

Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $9,500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2015 model year or newer GM or Non-GM Lease lease and lease an eligible model through GM Financial qualify for this offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer purchased/leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with some other offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Incremental Capitalized Cost Reduction Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Available on (24 - 48) month leasing through GM Financial.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,750
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Incremental Capitalized Cost Reduction Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Available on (24 - 48) month leasing through GM Financial.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
