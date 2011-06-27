2019 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews
Very dependable, smooth ride and many compliments
We own a premium and love everything about it. We lost count on the number of people that came up to us saying it was the sharpest one they've seen. We have the Bronx Dune Metallic with chrome wheels.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Flashy Caddy!
Find what you want & like....don't compromise just because the Dealer says its a "good deal"!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
If you like the size and comfort it’s amazing
I wanted to buy a Tahoe, but fully loaded it just didn’t have the same quality and performance that the Luxury Escalade did. The all digital dash, camera rear virw mirror and 6.2 liter V8 weren’t available in the Tahoe. I truly love the feel and roominess of this vehicle. 1 year later, I love it even more. It’s really been holding up well, I like the vehicle more today than the day I bought it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Best Caddy Ever!
Having owned to previous Escalade's I pretty much knew I would love this model and I do. All the necessary bells and whistles. Great ride and looks are epic....a real head turner in black with the snowflake chrome wheels! Love it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best vehicle ever. The platinum ESV
Plush.from model below night and day
