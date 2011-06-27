Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews
Very reliable mechanically. Electronics...not so much. Gets very expensive!
I had it from about 90k miles to 140k miles. You can't beat the interior comfort and ride quality. The engine performed flawlessly, as did the transmission. There was always a "growling" noise coming from somewhere in the transfer case. It was very annoying, but I never did anything about it other than change the differential fluids and trans/transfer case fluids. This did not make the noise go away. From time to time the "service ride control" message would appear...and then go away. The "service tire pressure monitor" message came on from time to time as well. I had to replace an abs wheel speed sensor at about 115k. Rear susp leveler compressor went bad. Front Heated seats broke.
ESCALADE ESV
We just drove from Thomasville,Ga to Long Beach,CA and back. We were officials at the Olympic Swim Trials. We had to take a lot of stuff as we made several stops on the way and back. The gas millage was acceptable. We have the navigation sytem, satellite radio, DVD and TV. It was like riding in a 5 star hotel by day. We love it.
Best Truck on Market
My Platinum Escalade ESV is the best truck on the market. It handles superbly, and for a big truck it has a lot of get up and go. I love to put it on the highway and go from Maryland to Miami or beyond. For long distances driving there is nothing better. The gas mileage isn't great, but it's well worth it. I will definitely trade it in for another one just like it in a year or two.
fun, fun, fun
RAIN, WIND, DEAD OF NIGHT..ETC. IF THE US POSTAL SVC HAD A TRUCK LIKE THIS THEIR SLOGAN WOULD BE THE MOST BELIEVABLE STATEMENT EVER MADE.
Didn't want it, got it anyway and love it
It's a beast!
