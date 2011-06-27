Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,819*
Total Cash Price
$41,504
V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,819*
Total Cash Price
$41,504
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,874*
Total Cash Price
$35,948
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,718*
Total Cash Price
$33,987
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,184*
Total Cash Price
$46,079
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,341*
Total Cash Price
$48,040
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,237*
Total Cash Price
$46,732
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,874*
Total Cash Price
$35,948
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,613*
Total Cash Price
$32,680
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,501*
Total Cash Price
$43,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$6,675
|Maintenance
|$925
|$1,223
|$3,853
|$1,575
|$2,305
|$9,881
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,055
|$1,622
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$6,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,217
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,426
|Financing
|$2,233
|$1,795
|$1,328
|$832
|$301
|$6,488
|Depreciation
|$8,348
|$4,446
|$3,913
|$3,466
|$3,112
|$23,284
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,195
|$12,148
|$14,451
|$11,466
|$11,560
|$66,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$6,675
|Maintenance
|$925
|$1,223
|$3,853
|$1,575
|$2,305
|$9,881
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,055
|$1,622
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$6,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,217
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,426
|Financing
|$2,233
|$1,795
|$1,328
|$832
|$301
|$6,488
|Depreciation
|$8,348
|$4,446
|$3,913
|$3,466
|$3,112
|$23,284
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,195
|$12,148
|$14,451
|$11,466
|$11,560
|$66,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$801
|$1,059
|$3,337
|$1,364
|$1,997
|$8,558
|Repairs
|$0
|$914
|$1,405
|$1,514
|$1,630
|$5,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,921
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,101
|Financing
|$1,934
|$1,554
|$1,151
|$721
|$261
|$5,620
|Depreciation
|$7,230
|$3,851
|$3,389
|$3,002
|$2,695
|$20,167
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,893
|$10,522
|$12,517
|$9,931
|$10,012
|$57,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$757
|$1,002
|$3,155
|$1,290
|$1,888
|$8,091
|Repairs
|$0
|$864
|$1,328
|$1,431
|$1,541
|$5,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,816
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,986
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,470
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,313
|Depreciation
|$6,836
|$3,641
|$3,204
|$2,838
|$2,548
|$19,067
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,081
|$9,948
|$11,834
|$9,389
|$9,466
|$54,718
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$7,411
|Maintenance
|$1,026
|$1,358
|$4,278
|$1,748
|$2,559
|$10,970
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,172
|$1,801
|$1,940
|$2,090
|$7,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,462
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,693
|Financing
|$2,479
|$1,992
|$1,475
|$924
|$334
|$7,204
|Depreciation
|$9,268
|$4,936
|$4,344
|$3,848
|$3,455
|$25,851
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,090
|$13,487
|$16,044
|$12,729
|$12,834
|$74,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$7,726
|Maintenance
|$1,070
|$1,416
|$4,460
|$1,823
|$2,668
|$11,437
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,222
|$1,877
|$2,023
|$2,179
|$7,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,567
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,808
|Financing
|$2,584
|$2,077
|$1,538
|$963
|$348
|$7,510
|Depreciation
|$9,662
|$5,146
|$4,529
|$4,012
|$3,602
|$26,951
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,902
|$14,061
|$16,727
|$13,271
|$13,380
|$77,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$7,516
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$1,377
|$4,339
|$1,773
|$2,595
|$11,125
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,188
|$1,826
|$1,968
|$2,119
|$7,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,497
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,731
|Financing
|$2,514
|$2,021
|$1,496
|$937
|$339
|$7,306
|Depreciation
|$9,399
|$5,006
|$4,406
|$3,902
|$3,504
|$26,218
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,361
|$13,678
|$16,272
|$12,910
|$13,016
|$75,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$801
|$1,059
|$3,337
|$1,364
|$1,997
|$8,558
|Repairs
|$0
|$914
|$1,405
|$1,514
|$1,630
|$5,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,921
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,101
|Financing
|$1,934
|$1,554
|$1,151
|$721
|$261
|$5,620
|Depreciation
|$7,230
|$3,851
|$3,389
|$3,002
|$2,695
|$20,167
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,893
|$10,522
|$12,517
|$9,931
|$10,012
|$57,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$728
|$963
|$3,034
|$1,240
|$1,815
|$7,780
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$1,277
|$1,376
|$1,482
|$4,966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,746
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,910
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,413
|$1,046
|$655
|$237
|$5,109
|Depreciation
|$6,573
|$3,501
|$3,081
|$2,729
|$2,450
|$18,334
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,539
|$9,565
|$11,379
|$9,028
|$9,102
|$52,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$7,043
|Maintenance
|$976
|$1,290
|$4,066
|$1,662
|$2,432
|$10,425
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,114
|$1,711
|$1,844
|$1,986
|$6,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,340
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,559
|Financing
|$2,356
|$1,893
|$1,402
|$878
|$318
|$6,846
|Depreciation
|$8,808
|$4,691
|$4,129
|$3,657
|$3,283
|$24,568
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$2,553
|$2,630
|$12,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,142
|$12,817
|$15,248
|$12,098
|$12,197
|$70,501
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 CTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac CTS in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Cadillac CTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019