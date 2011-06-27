Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
2007 CTS 3.6L Sport Sedan is Awsome
The 2007 CTS 3.6L Sport is the most fun I have had since I drove Porches 15 years ago. I didn't know a sport luxury car could be this much fun. The OnStar and XM radio features were unexpected fun and insurance in the case of OnStar. Getting into the car and having the seat and mirrors go to my preset postions is a nice feature. The car has more than enough power @ 255hp ( I didn't get the CTS-V - V8 because of gas mileage).
Luxury and Performance
This automobile has all the expected features of a smooth and quiet luxury ride and also has the quickness and power of a sports car. It is great to take on the highway for business trips yet it is a comfortable family car for a family of five that includes three teenagers. My 16 year old son relishes driving it.
Great Car to Drive
The Cadillac CTS has very good quality. Cadillac has done it right with this vehicle, from the styling to performance. The ride is very comfortable and there is easy access to all of the technology. I have had no problems what so ever with this vehicle would reccomend it to all.
Best Bang for the Buck
I have this car for two weeks now and I am very satisfied with it. I hate when some people write a review on a car without ever owning it. That's just plain hot air. If you are looking for Detroit quality, this is the one. Mine is loaded with all available options including DVD navigation. Two major options are the 17" wheel sport package, which by the way is the only wheel package that you can get with the navigation system and the 3.6 luxury package. I was luck enough to find the car in stock at a dealer in New Jersey. Apparently, not too many are ordered like this one in white diamond with all the bells and whistles. I literally bought this car over the phone. Not to bad for Detroit Iron.
Real Claasy!
Feels very safe driving this car, it just turns heads everywhere l go! Beautiful luxury, l couldn't have asked for something better, good job guys.
