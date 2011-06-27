  1. Home
Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Torque551 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower556 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,575
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,575
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,575
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and suede trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,575
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,575
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length191.6 in.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Cashmere Inserts, leather/suede
  • Ebony, leather/suede
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,575
P285/35R Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,575
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,575
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
