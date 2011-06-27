Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

Get Rid of the Bimmer Former M5 Owner , 01/28/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful As a previous Porsche Boxster and BMW M5 owner I was skeptical about an American-made CADILLAC for myself (40-year old former European-make snob) to satisfy my craving for a family sedan and performance vehicle that didn't break my kid's college fund. It blew me away on the test drive. Its 400hp matched my M5 and shifting was a breeze. Its handling is excellent. I would recommend this car to any M5 owner who is looking for an alternative. Report Abuse

Racing Family mamma24 , 06/29/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Love our cts-v, 6 speed, 5.7, 4 door! Fun to drive, looks HOT and holds 3 kids in the backseat! Can't complain about the mpg, getting 22 when we drive easy! Always run 91 in it too! Wouldn't trade it, after 2 years, even with my 'cons' below! Tinted the windows in solar guard 5%. Exhaust is not loud enough for me. Putting flowmasters on soon. Always turns heads everywhere we go as it is! Report Abuse

Perfect Mix Between Business & Pleasure Fast Businessman , 09/26/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought the CTS-V to replace my adolescent-looking '04 Mustang GT. The CTS-V provided me with the professional look my company demands, without sacrifacing road-bending HORSEPOWER! It runs circles around all those tiny foreign roadsters that the overweight VPs in my company squeeze into! Report Abuse

Sweet Driving Machine runn'n hard , 06/25/2008 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I have always had sports cars; usually European. This car is superior in all respects to the other cars I have owned. The car has outstanding overall performance in an austere yet functional ad attractive cockpit. To those who think the drink holders should be larger:buy a different car. I had the computer "custom blueprinted" and removed the 1-4th gear interlock in the computer program. The car runs well with Michelin Pilot Sport tires Report Abuse