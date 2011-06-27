Used 2015 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dave , 08/29/2017 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Car Reminds me of our Black Lab. she's fast in straight line, corners real fast, and stops quickly, car is a blast to drive. Had the car about a month replaced wheels and had the front bumper repainted, rest of the car is in really good condition. Been to 3 car shows and it draws a lot of attention.