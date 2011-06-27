  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 CTS-V Coupe
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

last of its kind

Jim K, 05/08/2017
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Wow looks, powerful engine, great to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Addy' Caddy

Dave, 08/29/2017
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Car Reminds me of our Black Lab. she's fast in straight line, corners real fast, and stops quickly, car is a blast to drive. Had the car about a month replaced wheels and had the front bumper repainted, rest of the car is in really good condition. Been to 3 car shows and it draws a lot of attention.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Dark knight would love driving this car!

DKnite, 01/27/2017
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Eye turning looks!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Scary

Samuel, 09/12/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is your typical run down to the grocery store vehicle beautiful to look at but never ever day dream behind the wheel it would be like day dreaming at the controls of a fighter jet.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
