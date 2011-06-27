Estimated values
2009 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,510
|$7,269
|$8,368
|Clean
|$5,197
|$6,847
|$7,861
|Average
|$4,571
|$6,004
|$6,846
|Rough
|$3,945
|$5,160
|$5,831
Estimated values
2009 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,076
|$6,771
|$7,829
|Clean
|$4,788
|$6,378
|$7,355
|Average
|$4,211
|$5,593
|$6,405
|Rough
|$3,635
|$4,807
|$5,455